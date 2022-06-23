NEWBURYPORT — The Yankee Homecoming Committee is asking all returning and new volunteers to attend the next volunteer meeting at the Starboard Galley restaurant on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Yankee Homecoming Committee General Chairman Paul Bushey said in an email that plans for the celebration are kicking into high gear and returning volunteers "already know what a great group of people volunteer their time for this celebration."
The Starboard Galley is at 55 Water St. Menu specials will be available to order, according to Bushey.
"Come and find out how you can help make the 2022 Yankee Homecoming a great and memorable week," he said.
