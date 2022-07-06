NEWBURYPORT — New and returning Yankee Homecoming volunteers are asked to attend the next volunteer meeting at the Starboard Galley on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Menu specials will be available to those who wish to have a meal or they can also order a drink while attending the meeting.
The Starboard Galley is at 55 Water St.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.