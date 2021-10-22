WEST NEWBURY — It’s time for YardArt this weekend.
The West Newbury Cultural Council invites the public to check out the variety of creative expressions on display outdoors around town Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“YardArt is any artistic experience you choose to create in your own yard, garden, field, pasture or driveway,” states the council’s website. “It’s an artistic display that is unique to you, your family and friends and can be viewed and admired by passersby.”
The theme, “Wanderlust,” seeks to depict people’s desires “to wander, roam and explore new things” as they emerge from the pandemiclock down.
YardArt will be on display at 9 River Road; 71 Bridge St.; 55 Prospect St.; 24 Main St.; 10 Barberry Lane; 150 Main St.; 199 Main St.; 213 Main St.; 233 Main St.; 236 Main St.; 14 Maple St.; 2 Maple St.; 122 Maple St.; 356 Main St.; 374 Main St.; 3 Albion Lane; 490 Main St.; 30 Stewart St.; 613 Main St.; 843 Main St.; 29 Hilltop Circle; 4 Hilltop Circle; 50 Crane Neck St.; 51 Ash St.; 14 Kimball Road; 16 Donovan Drive; 212 Ash St.; 112 Moulton St.; and 138 Indian Hill St.
Paper maps are available at GAR Memorial Library. All are invited to see the townwide exhibit at their leisure this weekend, rain or shine.
This event is inspired by YardArt Watertown.
