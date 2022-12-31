NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will offer a virtual program featuring two top young adult authors on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Maureen Johnson, the author of "Nine Liars," will be interviewed by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, the author of "The Final Gambit," in this Zoom webinar. The event is open to adults and teen but registration is required.
The webinar is hosted by Tewksbury Public Library in collaboration with dozens of Massachusetts public libraries.
For more information, contact the library at aladebush@newburyportpl.org.
