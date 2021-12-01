Youth Orchestra performs Dec. 12

IPSWICH — Several Greater Newburyport musicians will take the stage for the first time since March 2020 when Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras performs Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High St.
The program, "A Winter Concert," will feature a mix of classical and contemporary music with compositions by Georges Bizet, Soon Hee Newbold, Eric Whitacre and Franz Schubert, among others.
Performing will be the prelude and overture string ensembles, select flute choir, intermezzo orchestra, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra.
Local musicians include Maximilian Repczynski of Newbury; Bristol Banovic, Simon Krasnow and Cedar Schumacher, all of Newburyport; and Clara Graves and Madelyn Graves of Rowley.
“We’re excited to share live music with our audience again after such a long absence,” music director Gerald Dolan said in a press release. “This concert will have something for everyone and is a festive way to celebrate the start of the holiday season.”
No tickets are necessary for this free performance. NMYO strongly recommends that audience members be vaccinated and masks are required to be worn over the nose and mouth at all times while in the building.
The concert will be livestreamed on NMYO’s YouTube channel. Visit www.nmyo.org and click the link to see the concert.
NMYO concerts are sponsored by the Institution for Savings, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Carriage House Violins of Johnson Stringed Instruments, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Demoulas Foundation and New England Biolabs.
NMYO is committed to making its concerts accessible to all patrons and will make reasonable accommodations when possible. For assistance, contact the NMYO office.
NMYO provides youth musicians with ensemble training and opportunities for growth through musical performance and community service.
The 120 musicians come from more than 40 communities throughout northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and participate in one of five ensembles. Musicians are now being added for the second semester.
Rehearsals are held weekly in Topsfield and Boxford. NMYO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, go to nmyo.org, email info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
