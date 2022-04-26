NEWBURYPORT — A screening of the film "Youth v. Gov" will be offered Friday at Central Congregational Church.
"Youth v. Gov," presented at 7 p.m. by the church's youth group, is the story of youths taking on the U.S. government.
The young people file a lawsuit against the government, contending it has created the nation's climate crisis over six decades and endangered their constitutional rights to life, liberty and property.
If successful in their fight, the youths hope to have a positive impact on the future.
The church is at 14 Titcomb St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.