NEWBURYPORT — YWCA Greater Newburyport is bringing back its "Music and Movement" programs for children 18 month to 5 years old.
Making music and dancing with children helps to develop social and emotional skills such as self-
regulation, self-confidence, leadership skills, social skills and socio-economic intelligence, according to the YWCA.
Registration has begun for the four-week spring pilot program that begins March 22.
The classes are offered by age group: Wednesday, 10:15 to 11 a.m., ages 18 to 36 months (with caregiver), and
11:15 a.m. to noon, ages 3 to 5 years old (with caregiver).
The classes, led by instructors Anne Upton and Ramona Preston, are held at the YWCA, 13 Market St.
Upton is a graduate of Berklee School of Music with many years of experience working in Newburyport schools. She was also director for Theater in the Open and the Bresnahan School and Newburyport Youth Services glee club.
Upton is now the assistant site coordinator for the YWCA after-school program.
Preston has more than 40 years of dance experience, including ballet instruction at The Dance Place and as a licensed teacher with the Royal Academy of Dance.
She is also a certified Zumba instructor and danced classical ballet with the Cambridge Civic Center and Ballet New England.
Go to www.ywcanewburyport.org for more information and to register.
