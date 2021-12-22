NEWBURYPORT — YWCA Greater Newburyport will celebrate the opening of its newest affordable housing project, YWCA at Hillside, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 30 at 10 a.m.
The ceremony will be held in front of the project at 18 Cottage Court in Newburyport. After the outdoor ceremony, refreshments and tours will be provided. Masks will be required inside.
YWCA at Hillside will provide 10 units of affordable housing. The rent will be 30% of income for those earning wages below $28,200 a year, while those with incomes above $28,000 but below $47,000 will pay a fixed rental amount.
“The project has a preference to two homeless individuals, one person with a mobility impairment and one with a sensory impairment,” YWCA board President Margaret McCarthy said in a press release.
YWCA at Hillside was originally proposed by David Hall of Hall and Moskow to give low-income people the opportunity to live in an environmentally sustainable home.
“The building is designed to produce more energy than it consumes,” Hall said in the release. “Heating and cooling will be provided by extremely efficient electric heat pumps. The heating and cooling loads, however, will be minimal as the building is designed to meet Passive House Institute US standards – possibly a first in the national application of passive house design to single-room occupancy dwellings.”
The building has been designed to meet LEED Platinum standards. LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, standards help ensure buildings have a minimal environmental impact in their construction and operation. Hall and Moskow has donated the land on which the building sits as well as $300,000 toward its construction.
The building is located close to many employment opportunities in downtown Newburyport and the surrounding area. It is hoped that tenants will be able to walk to work, further reducing the environmental footprint of the housing.
“It also helps that the project is located less than one-tenth of a mile from the bus route, with access to both the hospital and Market Basket,” said John Feehan, executive director of the YWCA.
To bring this project to fruition, YWCA Greater Newburyport was fortunate to have the support of the City of Newburyport, the release said.
“We were able to access Community Preservation Act funds as well as city HOME funds to help the YWCA acquire the building,” said Mayor Donna Holaday, a strong supporter of the project.
“Access to affordable housing in our city is a very high need and this project not only adds 10 additional units but provides a new development model integrating innovative sustainable and environmental design, helping Newburyport to move forward on our climate and resiliency goals.”
The YWCA also received funding from the Department of Housing and Community Development and Mass Housings Community Scale Housing Initiative programs. YWCA will also receive ongoing operating subsidies from the state to ensure rents remain extremely affordable.
The Federal Home Loan Bank provided a grant for the project, combined with a loan from the Institution for Savings. “We are grateful to Charlesbank Homes because without their initial investment, we would have never been able to leverage state and local funding,” Feehan said.
McCarthy noted “it was the donations of many private donors who made this project come to fruition. These combined donations allowed us to move forward and take ownership of the property.”
YWCA Greater Newburyport continues to accept applications for the affordable housing program. For additional information and an application, see www.ywcanewburyport.org/ywca-at- hillside/.
For more information about the YWCA, visit www.ywcanewburyport.org.
The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony but must RSVP by Monday to Ilene Harnch-Grady at igrady@ywcanewburyport.org or 978-465 YWCA, ext. 13.
