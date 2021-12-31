NEWBURYPORT — In her last official act as mayor Thursday, Donna Holaday unveiled the YWCA Greater Newburyport’s newest affordable housing project, YWCA at Hillside, and called for continued efforts to expand affordable housing in the Clipper City.
“We need affordable housing desperately in our city,” she said, explaining that these efforts need to go beyond just reaching the 10% threshold, as required by the state. “We’ve got to make our community affordable for everyone, and we have a lot of work to do in this area.”
She commended developer David Hall of Hall and Moskow for proposing the idea for the building, donating the land and bringing the project to fruition.
Though noting other efforts underway by MINCO Development on Boston Way and along Route 1, Holaday looked ahead, saying the former Brown School in the South End is “the perfect building” for the city’s next affordable housing project. Most recently the building was home to Newburyport Youth Services until an unreliable heating system forced NYS to move.
“We need to do more,” she said. “We need to do much more than that. We have to continue to expand our affordable housing stock.”
YWCA at Hillside entails 10 units of affordable housing, which will go to individuals with the lowest incomes in the community. Rent will be 30% of income for those earning wages below $28,200 per year, while those with incomes above $28,000 but below $47,000 will pay a fixed rental amount.
Each resident will have their own bathroom and bedroom with closet space, and will share common spaces such as the living room and kitchen.
The building at 18 Cottage Court is environmentally sustainable and designed to produce more energy than it consumes, Hall has previously said.
“Lack of affordable housing is both a national and a local issue,” said Margaret McCarthy, YWCA board president, explaining how most of the people working in Newburyport’s hospitality and retail industries, as well as school teachers and hospital workers, can’t afford to live here.
“At this same time, our world is facing climate change due to our burning of fossil fuels,” she said, as the crowd stood in the 40-degree light rain on Thursday.
“Here it is the end of December and while we are standing in rain, we could easily be standing in snow,” McCarthy said. “But we’ve had change in our weather patterns where we are now in 40-degree weather where we would typically be in 20-degree weather. Both nationally and locally, we’ve seen more and more extreme weather events.”
“The rate at which the environment is changing is far faster than was anticipated just five years ago, so the urgency with which we have to address carbon emissions is ever greater,” Hall added.
Approximately 50 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony including Mayor-elect Sean Reardon, several city councilors, representatives from the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and a mix of other local and city officials.
The Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist, provided an opening prayer.
Michelle Vinciguerra, Affordable Housing Trust Fund manager at MassHousing, and Tobi Goldberg, senior community investment manager at Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, were among some of the speakers.
There was a lot of gratitude to go around.
The Federal Home Loan Bank provided a grant to support the project, combined with a loan from the Institution for Savings. The YWCA received an initial investment from Charlesbank Homes Foundation, as well as Community Preservation Act funding, city HOME program funding, funding from the Department of Housing and Community Development and MassHousing’s Community Scale Housing Initiative programs, as well as donations from many private donors.
The YWCA will receive ongoing operating subsidies from the state to ensure rents remain extremely affordable.
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, presented a citation to YWCA Executive Director John Feehan, calling him one of the most vocal advocates for affordable housing in this area.
“You don’t really realize how much help is needed out there until you accompany somebody like John at one of the lotteries where you have a whole bunch of people there looking for housing and just not enough supply,” Kelcourse said.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, called the efforts by Hall, the YWCA and others to move this project forward and into succession, “inspiring.”
“A lot of you probably don’t know this about me, but I was born to a 17-year-old single mother and am a survivor of childhood domestic violence, and really could have benefited from these services while we were housing insecure when I was a kid,” she said. “It is going to truly make a difference in the lives of so many families. We all know that we are in a housing crisis right now, and we all know that we are in a climate crisis right now.”
To learn more about the project or other efforts by the YWCA, visit www.ywcanewburyport.org.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149.
