NEWBURYPORT — The Zoning Board of Appeals continued a public hearing on an appeal by Brine Oyster Bar on Tuesday to Nov. 23, but said the applicant would need to have a compelling reason for any future requests to continue.
Brine owner Nancy Batista-Caswell, represented by attorney Lisa Mead, initially sought to appeal zoning administrator and enforcement officer Jennifer Blanchet’s determination that modifications to windows at the former Fowle’s News at 17 State St. — where the restaurant moved in the spring — would require a variance under the Downtown Overlay District ordinance.
After board members openly struggled at a hearing in May with the precedent this appeal would set for the district’s future, Caswell opted to switch gears and seek a variance.
The board approved the variance in June, allowing “the installation of replacement operable storefront windows” with the condition that window design details such as materials, size and shape had to be reviewed and approved by the Planning Board.
With the variance still hinging on approval from the Planning Board, Mead and her client requested the hearing on the appeal be continued by the Zoning Board to a later meeting with the hope they would be able to withdraw it then.
On Tuesday, the Zoning Board received a written request to continue the appeal hearing to Dec. 14.
Member Ken Swanton acknowledged that the board is typically open to continuances, but said he was concerned about how far out the date was for this request.
He worried about how long the hearing would be continued, saying he did not feel comfortable “indefinitely continuing this thing when we already granted the variance that they wanted.”
Neither Mead nor Caswell were present for the meeting.
“Our city solicitor said (the appeal) was kind of baseless,” Swanton said, noting that the Zoning Board approved the variance, but the applicant did not present a plan to the Planning Board in the four months since that approval.
“To my knowledge, they never even approached the Planning Board,” he said.
In a 5-0 vote, the Zoning Board approved a continuance, but moved the date up to Nov. 23 with a request that the applicant provide more detail or at least a compelling reason for the board to continue this hearing any further.
The board also wanted to seek a legal opinion on whether it could vote against further continuances, if necessary.
Chair Rob Ciampitti was absent for the vote.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Caswell said she is still planning to go before the Planning Board, but the process is taking longer due to manufacturing delays.
“The challenge has been procuring windows,” she said. “Because of COVID, everything is so delayed for manufacturing.”
The restaurateur, who also owns Oak + Rowan in Boston, said she wants to ensure the materials plan is complete and accurate to not waste anyone’s time.
Caswell said she been working with historians and other consultants to find windows that best fit the project, and hopes people will be pleased with what comes out of these efforts.
“It’s been more thoughtful than saying, ‘Here’s what the windows are,’” she said.
Caswell said she is close to having a formal drawing to present and hopes to go before the Planning Board soon.
“We’ve had to work with three different distributors on timeframe, availability and manufacturing,” Caswell said, adding that she is grateful to the Zoning Board for giving her more time.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.