NEWBURYPORT — Two proposed orders related to funding for Newburyport Youth Services and a proposed zoning ordinance incited debate among city councilors Monday night about the next steps in the process for 57 Low St.
On Jan. 31, the City Council voted unanimously to purchase the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St.
The move gave temporary use of the property to the city Department of Public Services and the Parks Department, which had already been using the site, until a permanent or other use such as Newburyport Youth Services is decided by the council.
On Monday, Councilors at large Afroz Khan and Ed Cameron introduced a proposal seeking to amend a previous council order that dictated proceeds from the sale of the former Elbridge G. Kelley School be used “for either supplementing the School Department budget or for the purposes of funding capital improvements required at the Brown School necessary for the conversion of this facility to function (in part) as the Newburyport Youth Services facility.”
The order strikes mention of the School Department, as well as the former Brown School. Instead, it says proceeds can be used for any costs associated with establishing a home for Newburyport Youth Services.
Kelley School was sold for $750,000 in 2016. The city still has $695,500 in an account from the sale after the council authorized the use of $54,500 in 2019 for exterior woodwork at Newburyport High School.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue co-sponsored a late-file order, which was similar to Khan and Cameron’s order, but divided up the Kelley School proceeds with $250,000 for Newburyport Youth Services, $250,000 for the Brown School and $195,500 for the School Department.
The council only accepts late-file items if it receives a supermajority vote to do so.
Six councilors — Zeid, Donahue, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilor at large Mark Wright — voted to accept the late-file item, while five councilors — council President Heather Shand and Councilors at large Bruce Vogel, Connie Preston, Khan and Cameron — did not. The motion to accept the late-file order failed.
Khan questioned the late-file order, saying it was so close in wording to her and Cameron’s order that its details and suggestions could serve as proposed amendments to their order during a committee discussion, rather than be submitted through a whole new order.
McCauley asked the sponsors of both orders to withdraw their proposals and hold them for about 60 days or so “until we can start to build consensus both on the engineering plan for what could go on 57 Low (St.), as well as the design and understanding plan of going on at the Brown School.”
He found the orders “premature,” saying the vote to purchase the property took place at the last meeting and a site plan for 57 Low St. is still in the works.
Zeid argued that his and Donahue’s order deserved consideration, saying he submitted it on behalf of Ward 1 residents, who would be affected by what happens with the Brown School.
He did not support Khan and Cameron’s order due to language removing the Brown School from receiving any of the Kelley School proceeds, saying “it’s unacceptable to the residents that I represent.”
Vogel, who successfully co-sponsored with Zeid the order that saw the council approve the purchase of 57 Low St. last month, said he was “a little taken back that no thought was given to the Brown School,” after councilors agreed to create a plan for the former school at 42 Milk St. as part of the Low Street decision.
“Let’s figure out what we’re doing with these city resources before we spend money,” Lane said, asking for the process to slow down.
Cameron agreed there are many questions, particularly relating to the Brown School, but said those details could be discussed in committee with no urgency to send the order back out of committee.
The council voted 8-3 to send Khan and Cameron’s order to the Committee on General Government for further discussion. Lane, McCauley and Zeid voted in opposition.
Shand, Preston and Vogel also co-sponsored an ordinance to amend zoning that would allow for a community center to be located in the industrial district within 500 feet of a public school — or Youth Services at 57 Low St., for example.
The ordinance also sought to amend zoning related to boat storage and fish processing, which some councilors found confusing.
Wright said the ordinance was unclear about Youth Services and seemed to be mainly about fish and boat storage.
“When we voted unanimously to purchase Low Street, it was on a compromise,” the councilor at large said. “That compromise has been left in the dust. We’re not allowing – what we all agreed upon – the process to occur in a timely way, in a logical way.”
Vogel argued that zoning takes time, including work with the Planning Board, and that this ordinance just gives Youth Services the opportunity to be considered as a potential department for 57 Low St.
“This is simply an attempt to make it possible for Newburyport Youth Services to go there,” Preston said.
Zeid disagreed with the timing of the ordinance, saying that adding the Planning Board would not help the process.
The council voted 7-3 to refer the ordinance to the Committee on Planning & Development for further discussion. McCauley, Wright and Zeid voted in opposition. Lane recused himself.
All three proposals can be found in the council meeting packet for Monday at www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/306826.
