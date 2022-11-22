IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, featuring performers from Greater Newburyport, presents An Afternoon of Winter Concerts on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Dolan Performing Arts Center, 130 High Street, in Ipswich, MA.
The 2 p.m. concert features the NMYO Prelude String Ensemble, Overture String Ensemble, and Intermezzo Orchestra. The 4 p.m. concert features NMYO’s advanced ensembles: Wind Ensemble, Select Flute Choir, and Symphony Orchestra. The concerts will include music by Mozart, Rossini, Copland, Newbold, and more.
“This free concert ushers in the holiday season and has become a wonderful tradition for concert goers of all ages,” NMYO’s Music Director, Gerald Dolan said. “We invite the community to join us for this festive event.”
The concerts will also be live-streamed on NMYO’s YouTube channel @NMYOrch! Folks can also watch the show at home by visiting nmyo.org and click the link on the home page to see the concert in real time.
NMYO’s Gold Benefactor and Conductors Circle sponsors are the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Coburn Charitable Society, Creative County of ECCF, Cummings Properties, Demoulas Foundation, Institution for Savings, and Johnson String Instrument-Carriage House Violins.
NMYO provides youth musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for cognitive, social, and personal growth through musical performance and community service.
Among area musicians performing on Dec. 11 are: Michelle Kilroy, Simon Krasnow, Max Piotrowski and Cedar Schumacher from Newburyport; Rowley residents Clara and Madelyn Graves; Salisbury's Noah Alcaraz; and Evan Lagueux and Lucas Ting from West Newbury.
