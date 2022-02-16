BOSTON — Northeastern University announces its listing of Greater Newburyport students who made the dean's list for the fall semester.
To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.
The University Honors Program offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest residential communities, participate in enriched, interdisciplinary courses, and engage in research and creative endeavors, service, and global experiences. Invitation into the University Honors Program is highly competitive and students must maintain a high GPA to maintain membership.
* Amesbury resident Mary Bullis, majoring in Health Science.
* Amesbury resident Zoe Zents, majoring in Mathematics/Busines Admin.
* Georgetown resident Maryrose Hahn, majoring in Health Science.
* Georgetown resident Jack Hoover, majoring in Bioengineering.
* Georgetown resident Elle Schneider, majoring in Biochemistry.
* Merrimac resident Sarah Kern, majoring in Nursing.
* Merrimac resident Gabrielle Blake, majoring in Chemistry.
* Newbury resident Andrew Valianti, majoring in Media Screen Stu/Political Sci.
* Newbury resident Emma Walsh, majoring in Business Administration.
* Newbury resident Erin Savage, majoring in Health Science.
* Newbury resident Anna Bowden, majoring in Nursing.
* Newbury resident Maria Mataac, majoring in Physics. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean's list, Mataac is a member of the University Honors Program.
* Newburyport resident Caroline Cullen, majoring in Business Admin/Psychology.
* Newburyport resident Josef LaFranchise, majoring in Computer Science.
* Newburyport resident Alaina Robie, majoring in English/Communication Studies.
* Newburyport resident Kassandra Boylan, majoring in Mathematics/Political Science.
* Newburyport resident Michael Finnegan, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean's list, Finnegan is a member of the University Honors Program.
* Newburyport resident Sebastian Gonzalez, majoring in Biology. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean's list, Gonzalez is a member of the University Honors Program.
* Rowley resident Elisabeth Lindholm, majoring in Health Science.
* Rowley resident Keegan Ritchie, majoring in Bioengineering.
* Rowley resident Justin Flodman, majoring in Comp Sci/Business Admin. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean's list, Flodman is a member of the University Honors Program.
* Salisbury resident Daniel Groder, majoring in Biochemistry.
* Salisbury resident Jennifer Medina, majoring in Biochemistry.
* West Newbury resident James Mozzer, majoring in Industrial Engineering.
* West Newbury resident Gianna Gioia, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
* West Newbury resident Liza Russell, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. In addition to achieving distinction through the dean's list, Russell is a member of the University Honors Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.