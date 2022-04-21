Nourishing the North Shore
Event # 1:
Walk for Hunger
WHAT: Nourishing the North Shore is hosting a local Walk for Hunger event. This is an opportunity to gather friends and family in support of alleviating hunger on the North Shore. The entire 4 mile walk will take place along the Clipper City Rail Trail with its stunning harbor views. The Nourishing the North Shore team will have a halfway/turnaround marker near the Water St and Broomfield St crossing with water available for all participants. While we'd love to see you in person, however community members are not required to walk in the event and can join our team virtually with a donation. After the walk we welcome all to join us at the Riverwalk Brewing Co. to celebrate with a refreshment. Nourishing the North Shore will also be selling cold-hardy seedlings at RiverWalk’s artisan farmers' market from 12pm to 6pm to get your vegetable gardens started off right!
Sign up with the link below to join our team or create your own team on our page to fundraise for this important cause.
https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org
WHEN: Sunday, May 1st, 2022 from 10am-12pm
WHERE: Our 4 mile walk will take place along the Newburyport Clipper City Rail Trail and Harbor Walk. The event will begin and end at the RiverWalk Brewing Co. (40 Parker St. Newburyport, MA) with parking available on site.
Event # 2:
Annual
‘Pay What You Can’
Seedling Sale
WHAT: Pick up a variety of healthy vegetable, flower & herb seedlings for the 2022 growing season. All seedlings are being sold at a “pay what you can” model to make them more accessible for everyone. Riverwalk Brewing Co. will be hosting a hotdog cookout with all proceeds supporting Nourishing the North Shore’s programs, and the Nourishing staff will be leading fun activities such as herb basket making! To stay up to date with our Seeding Sale event and a full list of our available seedling inventory visit our website https://www.nourishingthenorthshore.org.
WHEN: Saturday, May 21st, 2022 , 12 - 6pm
WHERE: RiverWalk Brewing Co., 40 Parker Street, Newburyport
