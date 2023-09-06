NEWBURYPORT — Old South Presbyterian Church will host its annual Picnic in the Park on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11:15 a.m. in Atwood Park, directly across School Street from the church.
Participants are encouraged to join the congregation for worship at 10 a.m. The event will feature hot dogs, hamburgers and side dishes; an ice cream truck; face painting; games; a book table; and tours of the historic church.
The Rev. Laurel Cockrill, who December became Old South’s newest pastor in December – and the second woman to lead the church in its 277-year history – said the picnic gives her a chance to introduce herself to the community.
“I’m new in town, and I’m really excited to meet our neighbors in a casual family setting,” she said. “We’re a church with a serious history, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously, and we’d love to welcome anyone who wants to enjoy a fun afternoon.”
The picnic marks the start of fall programming for Old South.
“We have a lot going on,” Cockrill said, “from a new youth curriculum and confirmation class, to a Wednesday night supper and study of The Reason for God by Tim Keller, to an upcoming play about Phyllis Wheatley, the nation’s first African-American poet. It’s a great time to visit Old South."
Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.