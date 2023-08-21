NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult and Community Education announces that online registration is now open for fall classes. The fall class session runs from Sept. 24 to Nov. 20.
More than 50 classes are being offered, including new entries: beginning French, Italian language and culture, Mexican cooking, French cooking, Japanese bookbinding, writing your artist statement, flash fiction, science in poetry, and history of jazz.
Other interesting classes include astrophysical discoveries, sustainable gardening, beekeeping, forest bathing, genealogy, first-time home buying and dance fusion.
SAT prep classes for college-bound juniors and seniors, as well as English classes for non-English-speaking individuals are also being offered.
Classes are available to anyone 15 and older in Greater Newburyport. Classes are limited in size and can fill up quickly.
To see the full schedule of classes and to register online, visit newburyportadulted.org.
Newburyport Adult and Community Education is a fully self-supporting program. Its budget is funded primarily from course fees.
Additional funding is made available from grants and individual donors. It operates under the auspices of the Newburyport public school system but receives no tax dollars.
For more information, contact Patty St. John, director, at 978-465-1257.
