To the editor:
When YWCA Greater Newburyport learned that Frank Giacalone was resigning his position as director of public health, we were crestfallen.
Mr. Giacalone has been an unbelievable resource for the YWCA. Our programs span child care, camp, housing, aquatics and wellness, each with its own set of public health regulations.
Mr. Giacalone has the ability to translate complex health regulations into easily understood action steps. He has always been a collaborative partner. He has helped us not to simply comply with regulations but improve program quality to better serve our members.
Throughout the pandemic, Mr. Giacalone was on our speed dial. His calm and clear messaging and advice helped quell the fears of our front-line staff and ensured that we were able to remain safe during the worst public health crisis of our lives.
We wish him the best of luck in his new position even though, we really would rather he stay here.
On behalf of the entire staff and board of the YWCA Greater Newburyport.
JOHN FEEHAN
Executive Director
YWCA Greater Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.