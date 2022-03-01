To the editor:
I have a request for those who might have participated in the “Kids As Peacemakers” program — as a young person, a parent or an organization.
The KAP program of youth-painted 4’x8’ peace murals ran for a decade or so around Greater Newburyport with the murals featured in front of schools, churches and other organizations. The program was selected as the 2006 National Exchange Club Youth Project of the Year.
Merle Forney, the founder of the program, is now in his late 90s and in an assisted living facility in his native Pennsylvania. He is still sharp and desiring to do more to promote peace. As with all of us with a cause, he is wondering if he has done enough to promote the effort.
Here’s where the request comes in. If you participated in the program, or if you are the parent of someone who did or if you sponsored a mural, could you write a note to Merle letting him know what continuing impact the program has had on your life? Even a little incident or a new way of looking at life would be most meaningful to him.
A lesson from one generation can trickle through ensuing generations to have a cumulative impact on society.
The contact information is: Merle Forney, c/o Cross Keys Village, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford PA 17350.
STUART DEANE
Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport
