To the editor:
Last Thursday [Jan. 6] as I was leaving Marshall’s in Newburyport I failed to insert my wallet into my purse and lost it. Frantically I tried to find my wallet through notifications of stores, Newburyport police and personal searches. Unfortunately my quest was unsuccessful, and I proceeded to painfully restore my life (my wallet).
Since it snowed on Friday , I believed that the snowplows buried my wallet.
With all the negativities that we all have endured these past two years due to COVID-19 and natural disasters, losing my wallet was the incident that sent me into a tailspin. Then on Tuesday [Jan. 11], I received a call from Walgreens that some kind soul found my wallet and left it at the store. I was elated and immensely grateful. Sometimes I’m too focused on the negative, but this stranger reminded me that there are indeed many good people in this world. So I want to publicly thank the kind stranger who has allowed me to focus on the positives in my life.
JOSEPHINE ANTICO
Byfield
