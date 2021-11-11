Throughout our lives, we make many new friends and there are some who become family.
Herbie Clinton is one of them. The last rainy Saturday in October, many friends and neighbors gathered to say goodbye, a year after his passing.
Herbie lived his life on Otis Place with his grandmother Jessie, whom he adored. Jessie instilled in him many values.
She instilled in him a strong work ethic, which he carried throughout his life and a strong Christian background. Herbie received yearly pins for his attendance in Sunday school, was an acolyte, and later a sexton.
After high school, Herbie joined the Air Force, becoming a medic, which is no mean accomplishment. He was stationed in Texas, the Philippines and Alaska.
Herbie flew the Air Force flag each day, proudly displayed the Air Force emblem on his car, and had a wide range of Air Force memorabilia in his home. We all have to agree his medic training served him well.
Whenever he got hurt – which averaged a couple of times a year – he would treat himself, refusing medical care. The most memorable was the time he fell off his ladder, fracturing several ribs and breaking another. His cure? Duct tape!
After the Air Force, he worked at Owens-Illinois, where he made many friends. While at the Jackman School, Herbie met his lifelong best friend, Norbie.
Herbie and Norbie shared many adventures throughout their lives – hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling to California, Alaska, Texas and Germany. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, his German family could not attend his celebration.
Herbie has been described as a “character.” He spray-painted his sneakers orange, unplugged his refrigerator in the winter as “it was colder in the kitchen than the inside of the fridge,” and cut and dyed his own hair.
Unknown to most, he bought sneakers for a bunch of kids whose parents couldn’t afford them, bought a winter jacket for a local man with disabilities, and so much more.
Herbie was an honorary uncle to our grandsons, celebrating their births and joining in on many family celebrations and holidays. We shared many meals and conversations at China Buffet. He was our “character,” our family, and we miss him dearly.
“Off we go into the wild blue yonder … .”
Godspeed, Herbie. Godspeed.
Nancy Burke lives in Byfield.
