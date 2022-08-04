Having made a couple of trips to Europe in such a short time, the memories of them will be with me forever.
In my last trip to Normandy, I met Helen Patton once again. She is Gen. Patton’s granddaughter and now lives in Normandy, France, right where the fighting for the Battle of Normandy took place. She has invited us to visit, but I’m not sure if I will be able to fit in that trip.
She invited me to a ceremony at the Patton museum in Hamilton, Massachusetts, in mid-July. I would have taken Arthur Bibeau, my veteran friend who just passed away, and was lucky that my daughter Mary Anne Fitzgerald was able to take me.
Years ago, I worked at Salem High School as a teacher/coach. For a change of scenery, I would sometimes drive Route 1A following along the shore road.
Now, this goes back a few years and my memory is a little vague, but I remember driving by Patton Park and seeing either a cannon or a tank parked on the property, but anyway, it’s no longer there.
They have moved those vehicles to the back roads of Hamilton and without a GPS, we never would have found the park. It was set up on a field and reminded me of a craft fair that I used to attend – there was a huge tent on one part of the field where the ceremony was to be held.
My daughter and I sat next Patton’s daughter and granddaughter. It was such an honor to sit right next to them and have conversation. His daughter is about my age, I would expect, and, of course, Helen is about my daughter’s age. We were in very good company.
Hamilton is horseback-riding country. People who live there all seem to be horseback riders and during the ceremony, I could look out and watch various horse riders traveling along the field. I wonder if that’s why they moved those machines – the trails are better suited to riders.
One other veteran was there from WWII. It was such a surprise to find that he and I are the exact same age, just a few days difference. He was in an outfit that my outfit traveled around with and he had crossed the bridge on the Rhine River just before it collapsed.
Near the end of the ceremony, two large horses came right up to the side of the tent and stood there. Now, I don’t know the names of horses, but they seemed like Clydesdales to me.
It was such a thrill to stand right next to them – I had never been so close to a horse before. The Pattons and I stood right in front of them while pictures were taken. I’m sure they probably are on the internet or something.
We were so busy at that service, I never got to go to the museum. I’m sorry about that because that was one of the things I wanted to do – visit his museum – but the dinner was too long, and we were unable to do it.
I’m sure there will be other things coming up that will also be exciting and I’m looking forward to attending other veterans activities. There is one at Hope Church in Newburyport very soon.
Things are winding down on the veterans things, which is fine because it has already been a big year and I’m so grateful I could do all that I did.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard is a resident of Salisbury.
