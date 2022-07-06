As the cost of everything continues spiraling upward, perhaps our public officials should consider abandoning business as usual and focus instead on the economies of scale and practicality whenever possible.
Consider, for a current example, the paving of certain roadways linking Newburyport and Newbury, including Northern Boulevard on Plum Island. Might it make sense for Newburyport’s DPW officials to telephone their opposite numbers in Newbury and offer to coordinate the paving of common streets?
Perhaps, they might also coordinate on the installation of storm drains, so that Newburyport’s section of Northern Boulevard could remain unflooded after rainstorms like Newbury’s portion. Maybe, Newbury could also show us how to fix our potholed streets.
Plum Island’s substantial property tax revenues help make Newburyport more affordable, so how about some respect for the stepchild island? Can its only sidewalk have granite curbing like the rest of the community, instead of asphalt curbs that soften and crumble in warm weather?
Wouldn’t this be an even better place to live if City Hall officials paid more attention to practical matters, instead of wasting time seeking special waivers for downtown public restrooms that do not comply with Massachusetts law?
Instead of constructing a Newburyport Youth Services building with its accompanying bureaucracy, why not simply use the Nock and Bresnahan schools, both of which have fully equipped facilities eminently suitable for after-school activities? What purpose, reason or activity can possibly justify an entire new building for NYS?
Perhaps, Newburyport should again be a town – as it was for 87 years after splitting off from Newbury. Whether city or town, a hired professional manager with significant experience and proven ability can make good things happen far more efficiently and effectively than an inexperienced local.
Ironically, the booming shipbuilding business that had spurred Newburyport’s flirtation with growing into a city in 1851 perfectly coincided with the end of the age of sail that very same year.
Steamships constructed elsewhere sank Newburyport as a center of shipbuilding and maritime trade, ending the dream of growing into a city, but the designation remained, albeit without purpose or profit, through a century-long decline into poverty and depression.
It was not until the late 1960s that a cadre of talented citizens saved the downtown brick buildings from the wrecking ball of urban renewal, commencing the transformation of Newburyport into a tourist attraction.
Today, at least a dozen Massachusetts towns with populations greater than Newburyport’s do very well under the streamlined town manager system, which requires fewer moving parts and offers greater efficiency.
Adopting the city/town manager form of government would enable hiring the skilled and experienced management that is appropriate for a community of Newburyport’s size and valuation.
Surely, Newburyport has had some fine mayors in the past, and the former two-year term of office limited the damage that less-capable mayors might incur.
Given today’s nearly $80 million budget and four-year term of office, however, it is time to consider professional management, as this is clearly not a learn-on-the-job situation for an amateur.
Thanks to well-meaning but inexperienced elected locals, we have lost our very convenient Boston and Logan Airport bus service, built a costly, money-losing municipal garage, and wasted tax dollars buying unneeded old buildings, while ignoring empty stores and eyesores for years.
Should a community without a single hotel qualify as a city? A mid-priced hotel is a guaranteed income multiplier for a tourist town like Newburyport, and it should have been objective No. 1 a long time ago. But after 50 years of talking about a hotel, all we have is hot air and higher taxes.
It is time for Newburyport to take better advantage of 21st century thinking for more effective and less expensive community management.
Newburyport has grown too expensive to have inexperienced residents at the helm, and the taxpayers deserve the higher level of expertise that only professional management can provide.
Warren P. Russo is a retired U.S. Navy veteran and journalist who writes from Plum Island. Reach him via WPRJournalist@gmail.com.
