The Vietnam Moving Wall has come and gone from Plum Island Airport over the Labor Day weekend, acknowledging the mobility in its name. But even more moving was the emotion that it stirred up.
A half-sized version of the Maya Lin-designed memorial in Washington, D.C., this replica still packs a wallop, both in the physical structure itself and in the deep personal connection that it makes between a visitor and an individual name on the wall.
In a long, low, V-shaped expanse, divided into east and west wings at the point of intersection, black panels are inscribed with the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and servicewomen who died in Vietnam.
The sheer number captures the magnitude of those losses. The individual names capture the impact on battle comrades, friends and families. Even perfect strangers.
Both are a reminder of the price in human lives that is the result of war. These are precious resources, to be used as a last resort in the nation’s best interest.
As I pulled into the parking lot to visit the memorial, as a veteran myself, I immediately felt in good hands.
Most of the traffic control guides, information booth attendants and escorts out onto the field were veterans themselves. Many wore Vietnam War baseball caps
I was looking for the name of a high school football teammate who had been killed in action.
He was two years behind me and was often overmatched in scrimmages, but by the time he was a senior, he was a starter on one of four undefeated teams in school history. The real test, however, would come four years later in Vietnam.
I started to tell the story to the veteran who escorted me to the spot on the wall where I would find my teammate: The son of my high school baseball coach. A brother to an older brother with mental disabilities. The son of a mother who would die soon after from cancer. A son to a father who himself would die shortly after that, widely believed to be from a broken heart.
But I suddenly and unexpectedly found myself choking up. I couldn’t finish the story, but my escort seemed to recognize the emotion, most likely from having faced it on more than one occasion in this duty. He led me to the spot, and without further word left me to my thoughts and emotions.
I paused to take some close-up photographs to send to a second member of that undefeated football team. Then, I sat down on a nearby bench to take in the scene – from younger visitors who were escorting what were likely elderly relatives to find their own connections on the wall, to a veteran in a Marine Corps T-shirt standing at parade rest for long minutes, his eyes fixed on the wall.
Each had a personal story within. Whether it brought back hurt or catharsis or both was known only to each individual.
As I eventually wandered out, I stopped to talk to another veteran in a Vietnam cap. I had always been, not guilty, but acutely aware that my service time had not put me in harm’s way in Vietnam.
“Thank you for your service,” I told him with a little hesitancy. “I was in the Army for three years, but I got sent in the other direction, to France.”
“That’s OK,” he reassured me. “You served your time. You went where they sent you. I had brothers who were sent to Germany and Italy. Thank you for your service.”
I, who in the meantime was in the midst of intense preparations for the Exchange Club’s annual Field of Honor to acknowledge the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks the very next week, was well aware of the work in setting up such an event.
Both events were an attempt to recognize and say “Thank you’ to those who were lost, “Thank you” to those who responded and survived and “Be wise” to those who make the decisions to deploy our precious resources in actions around the globe.
Fifty-four years have passed since the loss of my teammate, 54 years that he never got to live, while I would continue to have a career, to raise a family, to experience the wonders of the world.
I have a profound respect for those who made such sacrifices.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport and is a member of the Newburyport Exchange Club.
