Every January, Republicans love to quote Martin Luther King.
Though it’s no surprise that they cherry-pick and distort his words to justify erasure of the very things he fought to achieve — voting rights, labor rights, equal opportunity — it’s a wonder that they risk reminders.
Then again, there was the guy with the thong bottom of a woman’s bikini on his face to mock the mask mandate of an airline. After his removal, he anointed himself, “Today’s Rosa Parks.”
Maybe it’s just me, but I wish that removal had waited until after takeoff.
Most amazing is how these King quoters and Parks impersonators keep a straight face. As a teacher for 25 years, I am well-schooled in that most practical, deceptive art.
But Republicans’ ability to do it while attaching an icon of civil rights to the monstrosity of voter suppression — just made law in a few states and pending in several others — makes me envious.
Such are my thoughts during a full year of Republican complicity in The Loser’s most dramatic move — in an attempt still ongoing — to overthrow American democracy.
A year ago, I started tuning into news before breakfast. Quite a departure for me. For years, I kept both television and radio off until after dinner, after dark. Even then, a good football or baseball game is more to my liking.
That soon ended when, yet again, the two owners of a local furniture company started screaming: “Martin Luther King Day Blowout Sale!”
Perhaps, I tolerated it in past years as just another 30 seconds of commercial noise that we all “tune out” — or think we tune out — but the holiday is intended to observe King’s legacy.
The word “blowout” doesn’t just mock a legacy of peace, justice and reconciliation, it reminds us of what ended it.
What we need are reminders of what necessitated it. As King once declared, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
We think of last winter’s Republican effort to overturn the vote as targeting four states, but it was surgically aimed at four cities.
Many of the 128 congressional Republicans who cast votes to accommodate insurrection had already expressed contempt for “urban” populations during the impeachment hearings.
Ironically, it is the Electoral College they were trying to suppress on Jan. 6 that they have counted on to protect them from, as many of them put it, “urban coastal liberals.” and who lives in cities?
But the irony doesn’t end there. To disrupt a constitutional process intended, according to the Federalist Papers, to protect America from mob rule, they themselves formed a mob.
Moreover, if you think no amount of irony is ever enough, they did it under Confederate flags.
And we wonder why African-Americans might not have wanted to join in a chorus of “what so proudly we hail” in recent years? Or why many of them kept saying, “We told you so” in 2021?
The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was an effort to deny the Black vote. Martin Luther King Day recognizes the struggle to gain that vote.
By cheapening our perception of history, advertisers grease the skids of distortion that Republicans now exploit. Perhaps, this King holiday should be when we start telling them that:
· Patriotism is about citizenship, not consumerism.
· George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are not cartoon car salesmen.
· The Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore are not props for insurance companies.
· Per the U.S. Flag Code, neither is the Stars and Stripes.
· Martin Luther King Jr. never slept in the bed on which the “My Pillow guy” laid out a proposal for martial law.
Let it also be a day we realize that ceremonial straight faces do not cover twisted voting records. That the “thoughts and prayers” lip service to civil rights no longer masks the wink-and-nod politics of civil wrongs.
As King warned, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
If our lives matter, if America matters, let us ring.
Ring Jack Garvey, author of Keep Newburyport Weird and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, at hammlynn@gmail.com.
