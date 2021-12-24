In just a few short days, Newburyport will go through a major leadership change. On Monday, Jan. 3, Mayor Donna Holaday will step away from the job she has held for 12 years.
It is difficult to envision how difficult and all-consuming the job of mayor truly is. It is a 24/7 job with no days off, and still there doesn’t ever seem to be enough time to do all that needs to be done for the city you love.
You make decisions based on what you think will be best for the residents, and still there are some that do not agree. You squeeze and stretch every cent out of every annual budget, and still there are projects that need more.
You are out nearly every night at a meeting or event, and still there are some you miss, because despite what you wish, you simply cannot be in two places at once.
And often, too often, you miss family events, cut vacations short, take a 10 p.m. call, and work seven days a week for months when an unexpected pandemic tears your community, and your world, apart.
The list of accomplishments in Donna Holaday’s 12 years as mayor of Newburyport is impressive by every measure.
We have a beautiful new senior center and a state-of-the-art elementary school. We continue to make improvements to our school facilities and programs, including technology.
Our athletic fields have gone through major upgrades and our parks and rail trails are the envy of many a community. The city finally has a human resources manager, long needed, along with improvements to other city facilities, including the wastewater treatment plant and Department of Public Services facility on Perry Way.
What is also impressive is that many of these improvements have been private-public partnerships.
The stadium restoration, Nock Middle school baseball fields, Fuller Field track, the senior center, improvements to NHS’ library and auditorium, the new elementary school and more have each been supplemented by private donations from local banks and donors.
Donna has cultivated these relationships and has not been shy about reaching out to ask for help when needed. and they rarely said “no” because of the relationships she has built.
Will there be things left undone? Inevitably. I am sure no one wishes more than Donna that waterfront development was resolved, a new home for Newburyport Youth Services found, we had more affordable housing and a solution for storm surge, and more.
But the fact is that Mayor Holaday has left our city far better than she found it 12 years ago, and in a solid place for her successor, Mayor-elect Sean Reardon. I hope that she is very proud of that.
As I wish Sean heartfelt best wishes as he takes on this monumental job, I want to thank Donna Holaday for her incredible service and dedication to the people and city of Newburyport.
Donna, you have earned some much-deserved time off beginning Jan. 3. More importantly, you have earned our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for a job incredibly well done.
Mary Anne Clancy, a Newburyport resident, was mayor of Newburyport in 2004-05.
