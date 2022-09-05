I am a practicing Catholic and at times wavered between that and doubt. I am in a good spot now, right in the middle. In all iterations, though, I’ve held the belief that life is precious and worthy of protection from conception. But now I see things differently with a new lens.
The reversal of Roe v. Wade is just that – a reversal. It should not be construed as a return to a means. At 62, it won’t be likely that some form of “reversal” will occur again in my lifetime. But it likely will in time.
A woman’s body is her own. There are many “exceptions” that must now be grappled with throughout 50 state legislatures to allow – or not allow – abortions. and that essentially is what we will now see develop over a decade or more through legislative action, lawsuits and heavy handed “ executive orders” from governors’ mansions and the White House, too.
But as Mary “kept these things close to her heart,” women suffer silently.
Women have faced the hardest choice to terminate pregnancies because of fetuses ill-developed without organs. Some eager to bring a life into their life and world were assaulted with life-threatening conditions such as placental abruption. If my daughter had to make this tragic choice I would move to save her life, not my wished-for grandchild’s. and then I’d go to Mass and ask, ‘Why?’
Invitro fertilization for parents who dream of bringing a life into the world would face a horrible dilemma of selectively choosing which number of viable eggs should be preserved and which should be terminated.
Eggs travel in erratic patterns sometimes. Some eggs don’t travel smoothly and if they never travel outside the fallopian tube the woman faces internal bleeding and death.
I know women who have experienced multiple miscarriages and then when all hope that there is a baby in their body, there is no heartbeat.
The social ills of sexual abuse, rape, incest, and accidental pregnancies round out a long list “ of exceptions” that the states will grapple with and that the Supreme Court so callously abdicated their responsibility to address.
Poor and disadvantaged women will be disproportionately ravaged. It will be a local event as to who will protect either life – the mother or an unborn fetus. Sadly, the realities will never produce a true perfect balance.
I have one granddaughter and I hope she will grow up in a world where her fundamental right to live, confront medical problems without restriction and correct mistakes in choices will be preserved. I want to see my daughter live, my granddaughter to have choices my daughter doesn’t have now because of this ruling. I want their civil rights fiercely defended. We all have a right to live our lives the way we want to. This is absolutely protected by our Constitution.
And when I pray at Mass, I’ll ask for our good Lord to forgive us for our transgressions and particularly my sin to prioritize a woman’s choice over His will.
Joe D’Amore of Groveland contributes commentary regularly and can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
