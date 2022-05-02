Preparations are underway across our nation celebrating a myriad events: National Nurses Week, Dairy Goat Awareness Week, Yankee Homecoming, etc., etc.
One, however that is repugnant is one held since 1909 in Andersonville, Georgia, honoring Henry Wirz, commandant of the local Confederate prison, Fort Sumter, where 13,000 Union soldiers died between 1863-1865.
Built originally to hold 10,000 prisoners on its 26 acres, the uncovered field was encompassed by barbed wire, with watchtowers that surveyed the enclosure, manned by riflemen who shot down anyone approaching its boundaries. It received its first prisoners in February 1864, but reached 35,000 by year’s end. Within that time, soldiers died of malnutrition, disease, exposure, and bullets from the watchtowers. The food supplied was wormy peas and cornmeal, but only if it was paid for by Union “greenback” money under Wirz’s orders. The alternative was starvation.
At the war’s end, Wirz was held responsible and was sentenced to the gallows. His last statement before dying, “ I was only obeying orders,” is reminiscent of comments made at the Nuremberg trials of Hitler’s henchmen for crimes against humanity. Sixteen states, including Massachusetts, built memorials to honor the dead.
In 1909, the Daughters of the Confederacy in response, constructed a memorial to Henry Wirz, celebrating him with a week of festivities. No other traitor has been so honored including Jefferson Davis or Robert E. Lee, their president and military commander.
Since 1909, tourists gathered for the celebrations starting Nov. 5. Tours of the prison area are popular as is the Drummer Boy Museum, selling artifacts of that period: flags, buntings, badges, books etc. During the week, the Civil War is reenacted followed by a parade. In 2011, the number of visitors to the festivities was 1,436,000. Of particular interest however, was the fact that Wirz was a fanatic record keeper, again reminiscent of later Germans who kept records of Jews killed in the Holocaust. He assigned a Union soldier, Dorence Atwater, as a clerk to record all Union soldiers’ names, death and burial site. The aide went further in his duty by keeping two copies in case Wirz destroyed his original. By good fortune, Atwater met Clara Barton a year after war’s end. She, an army nurse from Oxford, Massachusetts, had been ordered by President Lincoln weeks before his death to find and identify all missing Union soldiers. She and Atwater returned to Andersonville and together identified all but 460 of the 13,000 who perished. All this without our present day DNA. Barton returned north to testify before a Congressional Joint Committee and went on to found the American Red Cross.
There were 1,503 monuments/statues built by the South, during the early 1900s. Of those, 168 were removed following the killing of George Floyd. On June 29, 2021, the U.S. House voted 285-120 to remove from the nation’s capital, 12 statues associated with the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy. Statues of Lee and Stonewall Jackson were removed from Charlottesville, Virginia, on July 10, 2021, slightly less than a year after the protest that killed one and injured 19 in August 2017. The wheels of justice slowly grind, but they do turn.
Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming celebrates life for family and friends and does not celebrate battles, war and death.
