The email received March 2 from Doug Stoddard in Kyiv, the largest city in Ukraine, reported guns being distributed to civilians to fight the attacking Russian army.
He asked that we join in prayers for the families who have lost their homes, their freedom and even hope for the future. A missionary, he is staying in Ukraine to offer courage to those left behind.
Ukraine broke away from the USSR on Aug. 21, 1991, to declare its independence. By Dec. 26 of that year, 15 former Soviet republics, including Moldova, had left during an abortive coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, a precursor to Vladimir Putin.
The invasion has witnessed 1 million refugees in two weeks of fighting with more to exit from this nation of 16 million. All males, 18 to 60, were ordered to remain while their children, wives and parents departed with virtually all their belongings on their back. The worldwide effect of this invasion is unaccountable. Sanctions have been imposed, but their effect will come too little and too late to succeed in stopping the destruction.
Most refugees have escaped to Poland — almost 500,000 — a human cargo. At least 40,000 have found solace in the neighboring republic of Moldova, a nation of 2 million on the southwest corner of Ukraine.
An email from Rachel Dyachenko was received March 2, stating, “Our hearts are broken, our eyes are stinging with tears, and our knees are weak kneeling in prayer to God for mercy.” She and her husband, Vitale, have been missionaries for almost five years. They are assisting refugees with food and clothing in spite of their status as one of the poorest breakaway republics.
Moldova may represent the next Russian target due to several matters. It is pro-European Union politically, weak militarily and last but perhaps more concerning, has a definite problem in its southern border.
Two provinces broke away from Moldova years ago and have a small contingent of Russian troops stationed there watching over the largest ammunition supply in Eastern Europe. No doubt that Putin has his eyes set on acquiring the area.
This essay is of particular importance to all of us in this locale because of the people mentioned and their association with Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport.
Rachel Simmons, a graduate of NHS, attended Hope with her mother, Holly, and dad, Ralph, who have since moved to New Hampshire. Her brother Matt is on the Newburyport Police Department. Rachel, as a teen, traveled to Moldova for her church, met with Vitale Diachenko, a missionary, and later married. T
hey serve the people of Moldova with God’s message of love.
Doug Stoddard is a native of Rowley and a graduate of Triton Regional High School. He attended Hope, and fulfilled his dream of becoming a missionary in a locale close to Kyiv. He is staying where he is until forced out.
Pete Ballantine, our former pastor, visited Ukraine in 2004 and taught at a Bible college in Luhansk for a week. He was asked to teach at Kiev Theological Seminary, but returned to Newburyport. Allison, his wife, took a Viking River cruise with her mother in 2018 from Odessa to Kyiv.
We truly live in “One World,” united as never before in history. All of us become our brother’s keeper whether locally or in some country that is hungry for the word of God as a refuge against man’s humanity against man.
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.