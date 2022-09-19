With a teacher shortage looming, actually already here, it’s important to take a look at what it means to be a teacher, what it means to be educated.
Education comes from the Latin word “educare” – “to draw out.”
Education, to be meaningful, must draw out the interest and abilities of the individual student, not merely pour in some preconceived body of facts and ideologies. Yes, facts and basic skills are needed upon which judgments are to be made, but students must then be free to think, to develop, to come to their own conclusions.
My favorite analogy for teaching is from William Butler Yeats: “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”
In other words, the process develops from within. It is not applied from without.
Here’s where the teacher comes in. A good teacher gets to know each child, has a variety of tools in his/her kit, is patient with the process, inspires the child to keep trying, leads the learner to a pathway of discovery, then allows the student to take the self-selected forks in the road,
In my own career, of the many courses that I taught, perhaps journalism was my favorite. After an initial period of straight instruction to lay out the basic newspaper writing and photography formats, the principles of layout and headline writing, the potential sources of stories, the ethics of fairness and truthfulness and accuracy, I turned them loose – literally.
Some stayed in the classroom to work on stories. Some went out for interviews or for photographic opportunities (or, in the old days of film, to work in the darkroom). Some left the building (pre-electronic layout and transfer) to delivery copy to the local sponsoring newspaper office.
It was a beehive of activity – some productive, some wasteful, but all part of the process. The best students took the reins and ran with it. Others had to be further assisted along the path – drawn into the excitement of writing stories for a real newspaper, helped with the refinement of skills until a proper role was found for their interests and abilities.
I, in the process, was a facilitator, not an arbitrary authority figure, though a few occasionally had to be reined in when they violated the freedom. Sometimes, students could be controversial in their choice of stories, and I saw it as my job to back them up, to bear the heat from offended colleagues or administrators so that they indeed had a true journalism experience, digging up stories and facing the consequences in a true, powerful learning experience.
They loved it. The excitement was palpable. The notes of appreciation are among my most treasured possessions. I was important in the lives of young people.
That’s the reward for a teacher, not that financial matters aren’t important, for a sustainable living wage is necessary to both attract and keep young people in the field. The skills and abilities of a teacher could certainly be transferred to more lucrative fields.
The final factor, and perhaps the most important, is the educational atmosphere in which schools are run and within which teachers work. Here’s where the trouble arises.
The emphasis on standardized tests and the teaching to those tests, are counter to the joy of drawing out a student to discovery, to confidence. Sure, we could pound in the facts as mandated by whatever political entity, and our students would most likely meet those demands, but what have we then accomplished? We have satisfied some business or political preference. We have not released a quest for learning.
At a recent retirees luncheon, one new retiree commented, “We used to be a family, but now it’s all about standardized tests and the bean counters.”
Similarly, if we limit access to the hard truths in our history by gagging teachers and banning books, we are limiting growth in understanding. Hiding the truth doesn’t make it go away. It festers. Shining a bright light on an issue brings out the clarity. Clarity leads to understanding and the opportunity for progress. Isn’t that the purpose of education?
If we want the best and the brightest to enter and remain in the field of education, we must present them with the freedom to be individuals, to inspire individuals, to take a chance, to be supported, to be celebrated for who they are and how they work as unique individuals with unique young people.
Even in the best of times, it can be exhausting work.
Given the proper environment, however, good teachers will flock to the opportunity, for connecting with young people is a reward like no other. Confine them within a hard and fast external structure and limit what they can teach, however, and you have the formula for a teacher shortage.
It’s as simple as that.
Stuart Deane is a resident of Newburyport.
