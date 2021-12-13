I’ll never forget that phone call, for as soon as my son started to speak, I caught the message.
“Hi, Dad. Merry Christmas. We have another little gift to tell you about … .”
Here it came.
“… Next year, there’ll be another Deane around the Christmas tree.”
I was beginning to wonder if I would ever be a grandfather – an active, participating, full-role grandfather as opposed to an old man in a rocking chair, telling the same stories over and over again.
My son and his wife had just completed a new upscale house, for which I assumed they would both continue to need to work. He had just begun an MBA program. How would he find the time and energy to be a father?
But all we could do was wait. Sometimes, it’s best just to be quiet.
A number of months earlier, I had had a conversation with a teaching colleague, an immigrant from Russia, who was taking the opposite tactic, expressing to her two 20-something sons the urgency of bringing children into the world while they still had the chance to know their grandparents.
“You deprive future children of wisdom, of experiences,” she said. “If you don’t have children on time, you deprive them of a link to past generations.”
Her older son, she said, called his grandfather his best friend. “My son became the person he is because of his grandfather,” she added.
My life overlapped only a handful of years with that of my grandfather on my father’s side. I barely remember him, perhaps only through the black-and-white photographs of the early family albums. I can see his pride as he holds me, but I have no feeling of knowing him. He had no opportunity to know who I would become.
However, I remember my grandfather on my mother’s side with both love and awe. I place him on a pedestal, even now. Even in a pair of overalls and rubber boots in the muck of a cow barn, he was an elegant, noble man.
I saw my grandfather in full life – as a dairy farmer, a factory superintendent and, later, a real estate agent when he and my grandmother lived in an upstairs apartment over my childhood home.
I had the opportunity to know him for the first 20 years of my life. We shared vacations on the farm when I was little. He later came as a spectator to my high school and college athletic events.
We shared meals around the table, both upstairs in their dining room and downstairs in ours. I shared in his life, and he shared in mine. He was proud for my future, and I was appreciative of his past. While he had been born in 1885, I always thought of him as a modern man.
He, along with my father, was a role model for male behavior – a beloved gentleman.
“Few people were ever loved more and thought more of than my Uncle Fred,” wrote a nephew upon my grandfather’s death. “We looked up to him all our lives. Whatever he said made it so. We looked to him for advice, for love and, as kids, for candy and some change out of his pocket. Somehow there was always some there.”
I hope to approach such an image with my own grandchildren, now four in number. To do so, I must stay active, both physically and mentally. Will these grandchildren know me as a teacher, a builder, an athlete, a writer? I have already played catch on the front lawn and gone skiing with the oldest two.
In short, we have started a bank of memories. The link to the past can be a building block into the future.
This will all play out on future visits to share in holidays and youth activities and landmark occasions. I will get to see another generation of Deanes grow up, though for how long is the great unknown.
But I have good genes. My own mother was still quite active at 86, though she at the time was facing treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
“How do you like that news?” I asked on a follow-up call to her after my son’s own call to inform his grandmother.
“It gives me a purpose to fight through my treatment,” she had told him, “to see my first great-grandchild.”
“Oh, my gosh! He’s adorable!” she exclaimed to me near the end of the year that she got to experience him. “He’s going to be a great addition, a great treasure. I don’t understand when I’ve seen him only four times, when he lives so far away, how I could love him so much. He’s given me a new lease on life. He’s a bonus. It’s time for me to die. I know I’m going to. Then up he pops. I hate to miss him, but there has to be a cut-off sometime. I guess since I’m going to die, the very best part is the joy that he’ll bring into your life. But I sure do love that little boy.”
More threads to the tapestry.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
