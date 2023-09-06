Many of us express horror at recent reports of Florida teachers ditching and redacting Shakespeare.
This, to comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mandates to whitewash and dumb down history and literature taught in public schools, K through college.
Can’t help but question if we are reacting only to the choice of play.
“Romeo and Juliet,” fair to say, is the English-speaking world’s ultimate love story – not bad for what is also its most powerful condemnation of vengeance.
For both reasons, countless adaptations fit various nations, ethnic groups and generations since 1595 when first staged in London.
That includes “West Side Story,” as American a tale as any, which itself has spawned a healthy, vibrant share of adaptations for both stage and film.
Conceived by native Lawrencian Leonard Bernstein, its songs have lives of their own, something that British rocker Keith Emerson noted when he compiled his “America” pastiche.
Jethro Tull played it with everything from the theme of “Bonanza” to the opening notes of “Purple Haze,” from do-das of “Camptown Races” to blasts of John Philip Sousa. Holding it all together was Bernstein’s “I Want to Live in America.”
That song and others from “West Side Story” – “Maria” and “I Feel Pretty” – are like the very names, Romeo and Juliet, known even by those unfamiliar with the full story.
Which is why I wonder: Would we be so shocked if Florida targeted one of the bard’s B-listers, say, “Richard III”?
Or a play now deemed tainted by “political incorrectness” such as “The Merchant of Venice”?
My curiosity piques after visits to public libraries where “censorship” is considered a dirty word, and “dumbing down” a crime against humanity, as they should be.
However, give them a harmless sounding name and the veneer of technology, and you get the very thing you profess to be against.
That name is “weeding,” a term of art for librarians nationwide as they depend on algorithms to tell them the frequency of circulation of each book to determine what stays and what gets discarded, no thought required.
One Northampton librarian prefers the museum term, “deaccession,” and several veteran and retired librarians around the state tell me it’s a necessary part of their job.
Today’s concern, as they warn, is that the ease of hi-tech allows it to happen with no concern for content, author or significance of books.
Result? Paradises of history and literature are paved to put up parking lots of pop culture.
Doubt this? Pick the writer you consider the most representative of American history and values (say, pre-1950), walk into a public library, and count the number of volumes by that writer. Then, count those of a present-day author who caters to pop culture.
For example, here in Essex County, Danielle Steele wipes the floor with Herman Melville every time: Ipswich, 88-6; Methuen, 65-5; Topsfield, 62-4; Newbury, 49-1.
That one, of course, is “Moby-Dick,” the only title of Melville’s that you can count on finding. Likewise, if you pick Willa Cather, you have a fair chance of finding “O Pioneers!” But “Death Comes for the Archbishop?” Forget it.
John Steinbeck? “Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men” might be there if not checked out, but you’ll likely need interlibrary loan to get “In Dubious Battle” or “The Winter of Our Discontent.” So much for browsing.
That last title, coincidentally, is a line from Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” which returns us to “Romeo and Juliet.”
Fair chance that Florida’s thought police might back off. Far more than any chance of libraries bringing back Cather’s “Archbishop,” Steinbeck’s “Battle” or Melville’s “Redburn,” the most compelling and humane account of immigration to America that Leonard Bernstein likely ever read – and that Ron DeSantis would ban in a heartless beat.
Question remains: How is “weeding” anything other than an euphemism for dumbing down?
In a city where, as I write, a new head of the public library is being selected, that question must be raised at the next board of directors meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:15 p.m., open to the public.
Accession Jack Garvey at hammlynn@gmail.com and at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
