When Amesbury High School recently invited suggestions for a new mascot and name for its sports teams, I didn’t hesitate to offer two:
The Buggies. The Cartwrights.
Two more soon occurred to me as soon as I glanced at the website of the Amesbury Carriage Museum.
Amesbury, after all, calls itself “Carriagetown” based on its history of manufacturing the most comfortable mode of overland transportation before trains and cars literally ran them off most roads.
Among the most elegant was J.T. Clarkson’s “Franconia Trap.” The Traps?
In Amesbury City Hall’s auditorium, a 1909 Canopy Beach Wagon sits at the back of the stage, a style popularized by the Oscar Hammerstein song “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top.” The Surreys?
Giving it more thought and a bit of research, I here offer a fifth, last, and best suggestion:
Those who held the reins and drove the horses were called “Coachmen.” That, of course, would never do for a reason that, whether we like it or not, is too obvious to state. Furthermore, the more inclusive “Coachpeople” would be as ridiculous on a football jersey as a dunce cap in place of a helmet.
However, a slang term for them referred to what carriage drivers held in their hands.
That item gained attention in the 1991 film “Other People’s Money” thanks to a single striking mention delivered by actor Danny DeVito in the role of a Wall Street raider. So striking that we hear it to this day as a metaphor both in jest and in serious warnings and complaints.
The item is the buggy whip. The slang name that I propose for high school teams across the Merrimack:
The Amesbury Whips.
Not only does it refer to Amesbury’s history, it serves as a double entendre, standing for both the instrument and the person using it.
For a triple entendre, the word “whip” is often a verb for what the best teams do to their opponents.
For a quadruple entendre, it is a public official responsible for party discipline in a legislature.
Another advantage to the name – also true of Buggies and Cartwrights, Traps and Surreys – is that it would be as unique to Amesbury as many minor league baseball team names are to their cities: The Akron RubberDucks, the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Augusta Green Jackets, going, going, going on and on.
The logo would be the driver snapping the whip – a whip with a whip – not at horses, but to command attention.
Another name referring to those who drove carriages is “teamster.” But history has manhandled this name down to us, and its association with unions is too much baggage for a high school carriage to carry – no matter how indelible the link between America’s labor movement and our once-thriving middle class.
Speaking of baggage, Amesbury’s need for a new name is necessitated by the city’s decision to drop “Indians” as many school and professional teams have done in recent years.
Most notably the pro baseball team in Cleveland went just this year from “Indians” to “Guardians.” A strong case can be made for Amesbury to follow that lead.
Recent mass shootings in schools make it a safe bet that armed guards will be stationed in more and more American elementary and high schools from coast to coast. School guardians may already be at the top of the list of expanding fields of employment.
Many team names are chosen to represent an occupation that defines a city: Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers – even San Diego Padres and San Francisco 49ers might qualify. Why not school teams named for occupations within schools?
There’s no question that student athletes would never want to be called teachers or counselors – vocations that have little value and less respect in 21st century America – but this new presence, this “good guy with a gun,” may have some appeal.
Call it a choice between history and reality: Whips or Guardians?
Based on any educator’s hope for the future, I’d crack the Whips.
Get on the wagon with Jack Garvey, author of “Keep Newburyport Weird” and a blog called “Mouth of the River,” at hammlynn@gmail.com.
