Tonight, I’ll be rooting for a team with a Native American name to win baseball’s World Series, if only because the Red Sox are out, and the team that beat them has a rule-breaking reputation.
When it comes to the controversy of team names, I find myself on both sides.
No question the name “Redskins” was overtly racist and had to go. Next year, the Cleveland Indians will become the Guardians, a name associated with an art-deco bridge over the Cuyahoga River.
Seems “Indians” was not objectionable per se, but it begat a goofy, and therefore racist caricature that needed to be dropped. No stopping one without the other.
Closer to everyone’s home are high school names. With “Red Raiders” offense is blatant, but “Sachems,” like “Braves” or “Chiefs,” is a proud, honest word.
What makes the objection ironic is that many of these high schools themselves have Native American names: Pentucket, Masconomet, Winnacunnet, Algonquin. They are all over New England.
“Amesbury” is not one of them, which makes “Amesbury Indians” presumptuous at best, incongruous at length. Neither of which, by the way, is necessarily offensive.
On the other side of the Merrimack, “Pentucket Sachems” has the same geographical and historical logic as “Newburyport Clippers.” You can say the same about “Boston Celtics” and “New England Patriots.”
Some object that these names “steal a legacy.”
Do the Boston Celtics trivialize the hardships of immigration and make light of “No Irish need apply” signs? Do the Green Bay Packers whitewash the horrors depicted in exposes such as The Jungle? Do the Baltimore Ravens glorify Edgar Allen Poe’s alcoholism?
Why do we apply this standard to Native American names but no others?
Years ago, when Florida State University was attacked for its Seminole mascot, the Seminole Tribe sent them a letter of support saying they took no offense and wished them well.
In Chicago (derived from a Native word for the scent of garlic plants along the river), the NHL Black Hawks have a logo on jerseys proudly worn on many western reservations.
Yes, there are some Native American activists who want all the names erased. Like African-American activists who insist that their history and literature be taught only by African-American teachers, they are a minority within a minority.
For all their good intentions, they overlook the point that, no matter what the name is on the other side of the hyphen, these subjects are first and foremost American.
No one group, no matter how involved, can have a proprietary right to American history.
Moreover, it’s hard to accept calls for curbs on expression from those calling at the same time for more discussion of racism’s effects — which is needed — in our schools and town halls.
Almost 12 years ago, Sen. Ed Markey compared the Supreme Court’s “Citizens United” decision to “Dred Scott,” the decision that accelerated the run up to the Civil War.
A few, not many, activists objected to this cheapening, as they saw it, of slavery. They did not realize that the 14th Amendment, a remedy to Dred Scott granting full protections of citizenship to formerly enslaved people, was invoked by the plaintiffs in “Citizens United.”
That stretch of logic would be expressed as a campaign slogan by Mitt Romney two years later: “Corporations are people.”
If ever a group had a teaching moment for their own cause to pounce on, that was it. Instead, they condemned it. That this all happened during “Black History Month” made it as ironic as the wound was self-inflicted.
By now we may well wonder why October hasn’t been named “Native American History Month.” It already has the holiday with at least five names.
From the clutches of “Columbus,” “Leif Erikson,” and “Pioneer” (as they call it on the Great Plains), either “Native American” or “Indigenous Peoples” could surround the date by claiming the month.
Next year, when you hear people say “Columbus Day,” ask if they still think Columbus “discovered” anything.
The real contention is not about names and symbols on the surface of hats and shirts.
It’s about what actually happened.
Jack Garvey was a grant-writer for the United Tribes of North Dakota, 1977-79. Discover him at hammlynn@gmail.com.
