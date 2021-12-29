People tell me they like reading about my experiences in Europe during WWII. Things are so vivid in my mind and I like telling the stories, so here is another.
The whole experience, being on the Rhine River, at the crossings was such a big thing for us. As I had mentioned before, going across the English Channel to invade France was huge.
Then, getting across the Rhine River was another thing. Just after Easter Day 1945, we took off into Germany.
Of course, we rode in our Caterpillar, pulling a gun with no knowledge of where we were. We had no idea what to expect now that we were in Germany. We were always on edge.
We didn’t know things were getting better; we had no communication, no papers to read. As we found out top German leaders could see the handwriting on the wall, but they couldn’t convince Hitler how dire the situation was. To speak to him that way was treason and they could be shot.
Shortly after leaving the Rhine, we came to a large city in Germany called Frankfurt. As we rode into Frankfurt, the city had just been captured and buildings were in ruin from being bombed. Many we passed were still burning. It was quite a sad site to see.
Soon, we came to a stop where there were salt mines. Seeing the slaves who worked them – probably Polish soldiers – was heartbreaking. They were so badly malnourished, it was so sad to see – they almost didn’t look human. I hope we were a savior on that account also.
As it turned out, I guess there were other mines but we were at the main one. It was a like walking into a treasure chest. The Germans stored things there that they took out of other countries and held captive. Art, bullion, clothing and all kinds of equipment used for the war were stored there. There was even talk that there was a German aircraft factory in the bottom of that mine.
We thought that the Germans were going to try to destroy it, so we were there to protect it, expecting the Germans to drop bombs on it – to ruin it. As things turned out, that didn’t happen.
After a couple of days, a few of my gun crew decided to enter. Had we been at the front of the mine, there would have been elevators that would take you down deep; being situated at the rear of the mine, we had to use the ladders.
Of course, we were forbidden to enter either way. Now, I’m not a daredevil type of guy but I couldn’t resist going with them. There were about five or six of us.
We got to the opening of that shaft and descended down wooden ladders attached to the wall – all we had were our flashlights to guide the way. We went down step by step about 10 feet at a time.
At each landing, we would branch off a little bit and go down a ladder right next to it, continuing our journey. Each landing was the same depth and had veins shooting off we don’t know how far they would go.
After several floors, we decided not to go to the bottom, which was several hundred feet down. We decided we would stop and look around.
We got off at one of those veins and started exploring. Now, we didn’t want to wander too far from that ladder but near us were piles of German air force clothing.
We saw fur-lined jackets, trousers and boots and things like that that the air force would use. We decided we would take a couple of those jackets back up with us.
We each wrapped a jacket around our waist and in our arms, we carried two more. We started up the ladder and after awhile, we got so hot climbing, we would drop a jacket and then continue up and repeat it again.
By the time we got to the top, we all had just the one jacket around our waist. Thank goodness we didn’t get caught; we were able to get out without any trouble.
Our Caterpillar had a storage area in it that held our duffle bags. In that bag, we had extra clothing, especially clothing to wear in case we got gassed.
Thank goodness, we never had to use that. But we had space in our duffle bag for the jackets and, fortunately, I got mine all the way back home to the United States after the war.
My mother’s brother, Wilfred Turcotte, lived close to our house in Newburyport and worked at Badger Farms Dairy. He was on a milk truck and really needed a warm jacket, so I gave it to him. He wore it that winter. Had I saved that jacket, today it would be worth quite a bit of money – but I gave it up.
I didn’t have many souvenirs of the war, but I did have that one jacket.
So that was our first big experience into Germany coming across that mine and I will share more experiences next time.
Bob “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
