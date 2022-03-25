In light of attempts around the country to block in public schools the study of past “unpleasantries” in our history, I have an idea. This may be hypothetical, as the technology might not be there yet, but I’m thinking of a moveable time curtain that follows close behind, blocking the view backward, as we move forward.
So, in effect, we are shielded from the past as the curtain follows us closely, perhaps with a day’s lag time
Anything on the back side of the curtain is blocked from our view and our conscience. We have nothing to be ashamed of, nothing to fear, nothing to correct.
This is like that barnyard observation from writer/gentleman farmer E.B. White, one of my personal favorites: “Every day is a new world for a goose.”
Slavery? Doesn’t matter anymore. It’s on the other side of the curtain.
Eradication of the indigenous people? An old story, no longer needing attention.
Racial discrimination? Nope. That’s in the past.
Religious persecution? No, no. Another matter no longer germane.
Gee, this is getting easy. Everything is being put in its place, out of sight, out of mind. Our consciences are clear. We get a clean path forward, a fresh start. The future looks rosy. Why didn’t we think of this before?
And the best part of all this is that the curtain keeps moving forward, putting the recent past behind the curtain as well in case we slip up a little today.
Just think how convenient this will be for our schools. We won’t have to spend all that time on ancient history. It doesn’t matter anymore.
We can concentrate on the 3Rs – readin’, writin’ and ‘rithmatic. Well, maybe not the readin’ part. Some of those books might cover material from the far side of the curtain. What’s the point of that? That would just be confusing, alarming and embarrassing. Better to concentrate on a clean future.
Students will now be able to honor, celebrate and glorify life on this side of the curtain – the true culture of America. They will be proud of themselves and excited for the future, free of all past distractions.
We can make America great again.
That still leaves us with the problem of what to do with the great unwashed on the back side of the curtain, of course. Perhaps we could build a physical wall somewhere to contain them far away from complicating our proper future. We actually have some experience with that.
Perhaps we could send them back where they came from. Oops. Some of them were here to begin with. Some of them we ourselves “brought” here and we ourselves came from elsewhere. This gets a little complicated. Better not to think about it.
Perhaps we should even try another solution, based on that old classic figurine of the three monkeys covering their ears, eyes and mouth. “Hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil.”
That would be the easiest for all of us.
Well, some of us…
In any case, this looking forward with no regrets seems to be the solution. No heavy burdens to bear. No past sins to remediate. No impediments to progress.
Let’s get the message out there to teachers and administrators. This is not time to whitewash American history. This is critical.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
