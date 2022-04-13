Voter ID is one of those issues where the merits of the debate depend on where you put them.
Ideally, an ID requirement would be satisfied by one item from a list of easily obtained options such as a driver’s license, a utility bill, a tax form, etc.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other Democrats in the forefront of federal voting rights legislation have already agreed to this.
Problem is who decides what IDs will be accepted.
Republicans oppose the existing bills, and we all know why. What they invoke, of course, is their favorite ruse, the same one now taking reproductive rights off the books in several states, and the same one that preserves insanely gerrymandered state maps to insure their own minority rule: The Tenth Amendment.
According to David Daley’s “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy,” all candidates from both parties for the U.S. House in 2012 split the popular vote 50/50 in six states — North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan — but rigged maps gave Republicans a 56-24 edge in their 80 contests.
As Barack Obama summarized it, politicians are picking voters rather than voters picking them.
If Republican state legislatures will doctor electoral maps with what a North Carolina court called “surgical precision,” what will they do with Voter ID?
For a hint of that, consider North Dakota:
In 2012, in a reliable Republican stronghold, Democrat Heidi Heitkamp narrowly won a U.S. Senate seat largely due to a strong turnout on the state’s Indian reservations.
When her 2018 re-election campaign began, the North Dakota Legislature passed a voter ID bill requiring proof of address — knowing that, on all five reservations, most homes are spread out on nameless gravel roads. Residents pick up mail at the post office, general delivery.
On Election Day, poll workers had to tell people they knew all their lives that they were ineligible. No matter that many had cast votes for Robert Kennedy and ever since. Heitkamp was ousted.
If the Voting Rights Act offers ID options as accessible to the elderly and infirm as to the young and mobile, to the residents of reservations as to those of suburbs, I’m all for it.
Until then, “states rights” will be the claim made to justify restrictions down South and in many parts of the West, as if civil rights are of no matter. That call and the name “Tenth Amendment” both have convincing rings to them. The first sounds so patriotic, so American, and the second is literally Constitutional.
History, however, tells us something else. In practice, both have excused slavery (also constitutional), Jim Crow, and all lingering vestiges of segregation.
Both have given rise to the filibuster (not at all constitutional), and are invoked to justify the obvious unfairness of the Electoral College, which was put into the Constitution only as a sop to Southern enslavers.
With all of the legislation in Southern and Western states to restrict accessibility to the polls, it is as clear as a stop sign that Republican-controlled legislatures will call for documents difficult to obtain.
One bill was blocked just last month by a federal judge in Florida who ruled that it “runs roughshod over the right to vote, unnecessarily making voting harder for all eligible Floridians, unduly burdening disabled voters, and intentionally targeting minority voters — all to improve the electoral prospects of the party in power.”
No matter to Republicans who will appeal all the way to the Supreme Court — their ally on this issue since 2013 when Chief Justice John Roberts oversaw the gutting of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
Calls for voter IDs in pending federal legislation have merit. It’s the much louder calls on the state level that have no merit whatsoever.
Jack Garvey, a grant writer for the United Tribes of North Dakota in a previous life, can be ID’ed at hammlynn@gmail.com or at buskersdelight.home.blog/.
