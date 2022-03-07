As I have written about previously, my outfit captured a salt mine in Germany.
After being there a few days, we had to continue on with an Infantry Division and a Tank Division and we spearheaded, like we did in France. Thinking back on it, I would think it was like an errand of mercy. We liberated a couple of camps.
The first thing we came to was a POW camp. It was a large place and many Allied soldiers were held there. Those prisoners of war must have gone through misery. We got there after it was liberated by the front line which we weren’t far behind. I don’t know how many soldiers were there, but they were all relieved. They must have been so thankful that they finally got liberated.
Carrying on from there, we came across the Dachau concentration camp. You may have heard about this and other camps and how they exterminated Jewish people and others that Hitler deemed “weak.” We got there after it was liberated. We were told we could get into a truck and drive in to visit. I didn’t do that, I remained in my Caterpillar that was pulling our gun because I didn’t want to see such a gruesome site. When the fellows came back after going in, they exclaimed how awful it truly was and that made me feel better about my decision to not go in. From there we continued on through Germany not sure where we were all these times, but the next thing we knew, we were in Munich. I’m quite sure you all know a little bit about Munich from your history classes. It is a large city in Bavaria and we pulled through and stopped just on the outskirts to set our guns down. We were there for a few days and my gosh, we heard that Glenn Miller’s Orchestra was going to be playing for U.S. troops in Munich. I was so excited because I just loved Glenn Miller. I love that big band music.
My favorite hobby was dancing. I loved to dance at that age and going to a dance hall with music played by Big Bands who copied Glenn Miller’s music was terrific. You can bet I was so thrilled to know that I was going to see his band live. Well there was one thing — Glen Miller had just been killed in an airplane crash so I actually wouldn’t see him. Another member of the band put the show on. We went in to an opera house. I had never been to an opera house before or since. The band was fantastic, we felt like royalty. Along the walls on both sides of the stage were tiers of booths. We sat in a booth and could look across to the other side and see other soldiers in their booths and look down in the auditorium and see scads of people sitting there in chairs looking at the stage. We could just look right down on the stage and see the whole band sitting there with their instruments. They began playing I just felt so good, I wanted to get up and dance. That music was just so terrific.
After it was all over, we got back in our trucks and went back to our gun position. That was the only big entertainers we had the opportunity to see. I know Bob Hope would visit all the troops but we were never close enough to be able to see him. How I would have loved to see Bob Hope, he put on such a wonderful show for the soldiers and he always had beautiful women with him. Of course there were others like Bing Crosby, but we never had the opportunity. I will be forever grateful that I did see Glenn Miller’s band because I never had a chance to see that band again.
We continued from there on spearheading through southern Germany in Bavaria, not knowing where we were going, but we ended up in Austria. My next article I will tell you about the end of the war and being in Austria.
Bob “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
