Autocracy is on the march worldwide. The democratic way of life in which the United States has thrived for over two centuries is today seriously menaced by extremists on the right.
Its death may be imminent. We must very soon choose whether we want to keep our democracy. If one thinks despotism is the best form of government, and you’d like to have a dictator control everything you do and think, just sit back. To me, life in such a state is unimaginable.
Complacency and inaction contributed to the triumph of Nazism in Germany, to autocracy in Cicero’s Rome, Duda’s Poland, and Erdogan’s Turkey, and they threaten us today.
If one does not like the idea of despotism in America, don’t imagine that hope, prayer, and hand-wringing are going to save our country.
To save free speech and the rule of law that has protected your rights and liberties for so long, one must take action.
An aged survivor of the Nazi regime, Franz Wassermann, was in 2016 among the few Americans still alive who’d seen a country upended by words and actions that most people didn’t take seriously until it was too late.
His words, from an interview five years ago: “We have to counter this trend toward fascism in every way we can. Being alert to all manifestations in word and action. Alerting our representatives and urging them to act. Writing to newspapers. Making our friends aware. Demonstrating when appropriate.”
Speak up. Talk to people. Be persuasive but always civil. Support school boards, election officials, and other public servants who are under attack by demagogues.
Engage the interest of groups you belong to. and keep after it. “I didn’t see it coming” is no longer an excuse.
Jonathan Wells writes from Newburyport.
