This goes beyond all my comprehension.
Why would anyone refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19?
For religious reasons?
I am reminded of a piece of humor I once heard. A man is caught in his yard by rising floodwaters. A firefighter with a rubber raft comes by and offers to help. “That’s all right,” replies the man. “The Lord will save me.”
The waters continue to rise to the point that a Coast Guard rescue boat swings by to help the man. “That’s all right,” he says. “The Lord will save me.”
Now the threat really magnifies, and the man is forced up onto his roof. This time, a military helicopter approaches and offers to pull him up. “That’s all right,” he again says. “The Lord will save me.”
Finally, the flood crests and the man is swept away to his death. “Lord,” he protests, “I thought you would help me?” Replies the Lord, “What do you mean? I sent a raft, a boat and a helicopter. You turned them all down.”
Here I am reminded of an old biblical teaching: The Lord helps those who help themselves.
Is the objection for scientific reasons? The vaccine is too new? The side effects are unknown?
Look at the numbers – 700,000 dead in the U.S. with the numbers climbing. That’s more than every man, woman and child in Wyoming. Or Vermont.
Or close to the same for Alaska. People who are vaccinated are largely spared, or at least suffer milder symptoms. Unvaccinated people get sick, overwhelm local hospitals to the exclusion of others in need of help, suffer in agony and often die.
The numbers tell the story. Is death less of an issue than potential side effects, rare as they might be, if any? What difference do possible side effects make if you’re dead?
Well, what about personal freedom? The right to choose? The right to control one’s own body?
That’s fine if you live on a desert island. But with freedom comes responsibility for the freedom and rights of others.
The right to not be vaccinated means that the coronavirus continues to multiply and mutate, putting others at risk, even of death. How can one not be concerned for the life, liberty and happiness of others?
Finally, is the issue one of mandates? “I will not be told what to do.”
We as a society accept measles, mumps and diphtheria shot mandates to enter school. We accept the need for polio vaccinations. We agree to limit our driving to the right side of the road and to criminalize drinking and driving. The list of laws for the common good goes on and on. What is it about this one vaccination that is so loathsome?
Oh, it’s political. Joe Biden told me to get vaccinated. I can’t go along with anything proposed by a Democrat. That would be a sign of weakness.
This reminds me of an argument in a canoe in which the paddler at one end wishes to sink the paddler at the other end. Of course, it is impossible to sink just one-half of a canoe. Both parties go down.
Still, too many will continue to ignore the facts, deny the consequences, and put the health and welfare of the country at risk. “It’s my right to do so,” they say.
I just don’t get it.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.