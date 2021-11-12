We are living in a COVID world as we approach the start of the third year of the pandemic.
For me, a resident at Atria, an assisted living facility, it has meant living with a mask every day since March 2020 through today, in November 2021. Here at Atria, we continue to wear them for all gatherings.
Our life has been restricted to lockdowns, lockups and other forms of solitary living for approximately 100 residents. We have survived, thanks to mandatory regulations, except for those who succumbed to COVID.
All residents and staff of approximately 40 have been diligent about wearing masks to protect themselves and their neighbors. During the lockdown, meals were delivered three times per day in foam containers as the dining room was closed during a good part of 2020.
The tables used to seat four people, but when we could eat in the dining room, the tables seated just one person per table. There was no chance of “table talk” during the complete lockdown. We were fortunate, however, to have excellent room service compared to those living outside of our grounds.
Restricted to 466-square-foot rooms has been our existence. To keep us safe, we had practically zero interaction between residents.
All group activities were curtailed: bingo, cinema, poker, recreational exercise, etc. Our hallways were like those in hotels at 3 p.m., devoid of people. There were times when bingo was played in the hallways, but the leader was often 40 or 50 feet away shouting out numbers to those standing outside their own door with masks on. What you’ll do for a candy bar prize.
We greatly missed human contact, not like living in a home with family. It really does a job on one’s psyche when deprived of that customary interaction, a hug, however brief.
One of the nation’s top medical experts, Dr. Vivek Murthy, formerly President Obama’s surgeon general, recently wrote the book “Together: The Healing Power of Human Loneliness.”
It is about how loneliness and isolation affect mental and physical health. During those intervals the past year when the weather was good, it was difficult to rouse residents to leave their rooms. Many were fearful of COVID or just too lonely to care.
The New York Times, on Nov. 3, reported that officials have determined the global death rate has exceeded 5 million and could be undercounted by two times that figure.
The United States, unfortunately, leads all other countries, with more than 745,000 deaths to date. Worldwide, nations are clamoring for vaccines, but unequal distribution, logistical problems and other issues deny that aid.
Too many in our own country are unsure of a vaccine – driven by misinformation, distrust and skepticism.
Our Atria family lost four in our Life Guidance area due to Alzheimer’s disease in 2020. The people were careless about wearing masks as they didn’t fully understand the benefits.
We only lost two more in the two years of our lockdown, indicative of the fact that Atria mandated all to wear masks and maintain social distancing, which was a godsend in action. We still wear masks at all times outside our rooms including when engaging in all activities.
The period of lockdown mandates has brought us through a crisis in a good frame of mind. We care more about our neighbors now; as the 2nd Commandment tells us, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
