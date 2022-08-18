The offhand news, out of the blue, made me smile.
“Frankie would like to try softball,” announced my son Steve. “She came home with a flyer from school and said, ‘I want to do this.’”
My 8-year-old granddaughter, already consumed with fashion and style, wanted to try a sport? How about that?
She would need some equipment – a glove, shoes, a helmet, a supply of softballs … I would be pleased to fund the enterprise.
On a late March visit to Newburyport for her father to help her grandfather complete some home repair projects, we made a side trip to a local sporting goods store to make the purchases, including some pink cleats.
The next morning, I had the opportunity to play catch in the front yard with a granddaughter. The word “catch” is a stretch, for I had to carefully underhand toss the ball directly into her glove or she would miss it entirely, but on a number of occasions, I was successful. We even made a little game of it – how many could she catch in a row? We made it to five.
I wondered how she would ever participate in an actual game but then realized that most girls her age would be in the same boat. The object was to participate, to learn and to have fun.
Yes, softball and baseball are a bit different, but the overall concept is quite similar. The family tradition would live on in a new way.
My son, a dropout after youth baseball, was a bit apprehensive to inherit the role of coach.
“I don’t have the experience,” he told the head of the league. “I’m probably not the right guy.”
“There’s no one else,” replied the official. “You are the right guy.”
Known to his young protégées as “Coach Steve,” he did a little research and watched the coaches of his son’s baseball team for tips – for example, making a full-arm circle in the throwing motion instead of a flip from the elbow.
“I try to make it as fun as possible to teach the fundamentals,” he said. “I use dinosaurs, the tyrannosaurus rex with its short arms, to get across the idea of throwing with the full circle. ‘Don’t tyrannosaurus rex it! Use your whole body!’ It’s been a lot of fun. The girls are so kind to each other – ‘You can do it!’”
Do they have a sense of belonging?
“One hundred percent. That’s the best part of it. Coaching has been more fun than I thought it would be. Their skills are improving. Practice flies by.”
With the first game came the evidence of the progress still to be made.
“Was it like a real game?” repeated my son. “No. The girls went out to their positions, they picked up the ball when it came to them, then they looked around. ‘Where do I throw it?’ The other coach said, ‘Let’s just have fun.’ While he pitched, I walked around explaining to the girls what to do. They looked at me like, ‘What?’”
Still, it was the first game after limited opportunity to practice. Progress came as the season progressed.
“The team is really improving,” emailed my son, “with a few girls making marked improvements. Had our first injury (first base missed the ball on a throw and it hit her head, but she was fine) and first sadness. One real quiet girl who is progressing by leaps and bounds missed a catch at first and almost cried. I tried to pep talk her, but it really seemed to bother her. I texted her mom to let her know coach was proud of her and hopes she was feeling better.
“It’s fun to see them make the right plays (even in slow motion), and they are asking more detailed questions.”
I began to look forward to the reports.
“Frankie got a hit last night! and then promptly left first base to come over to me on the mound and ask if we could get fries at McDonald’s to celebrate. I ushered her back, and the other coaches were not jerks about her being off the base path.
“We also had treats after the game for Frankie’s birthday and two other girls. One didn’t know we were doing it, and the grin on her face was so huge. It was a moment of pure joy. Instead of ‘1,2,3 Lions!’ I told the girls we were doing ‘1,2,3 Happy Birthday!’ It was a great way to end the day.
“The girls have started to pitch a little, and it is probably what you’d expect. They do two pitches and then the coaches step in. It’s a wild ride.”
So, object achieved: participation in the game, plenty of room for growth and improvement, plus enjoyment of the team experience.
The pleasure was captured that first afternoon of catch in a posed picture in front of the house. I find myself looking at it every now and then, smiling then and smiling now.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
