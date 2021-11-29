I have written a fair number of columns over the past few years, but there are two that seem to stick in people’s minds.
One is the ice cream column — the one where I detailed how I ate five ice creams from five different ice cream places in one day, because, well, it was an awesome thing to do.
I expect that this will be noted on my headstone when the time comes: “Marilyn Davis Archibald — beloved wife and mother. She ate five ice creams in a single day. We will never forget.”
The other column that people seem to remember is the one about our annual giant Christmas tree in which I describe my Grinch-like evolution from cranky exasperation to respect and even, yes, affection for my husband’s annual 18-foot behemoth. Everybody loves a good transformation story, and nobody can believe we have a tree that big in our house.
I will admit that the spot where the tree sits in what I still think of as our new house (though we’ve been here for five years) has helped with my moderation in attitude. In our old house, there were almost no constraints on the tree’s height or its width. It basically took over our family room, elbowed you off the couch, and demanded snacks.
Here, the tree sits in a tall but relatively narrow two-story space just inside the front door.
The stairway is right next to it, and the second-floor landing just above it.
The whole set-up seems custom-made for decorating an absurdly large Christmas tree – and chainsawing it down when the festivities are over. My husband (reluctantly) agrees that we need to allow access to the second floor, so the girth – though not the height of the tree – is substantially reduced.
Here, we pause for a question: Did I buy this house, after looking at it only once, because I saw immediately that our giant Christmas tree would, because of space limitations, be more contained? (“Your honor, my client would like to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights at this time”).
Or, on the other hand, did we buy the house because it sits on – wait for it – a former Christmas tree farm? There are conifers everywhere – balsams, Douglas firs, blue spruces – all left to live out their natural lives without falling victim to the ax and consequently getting very large indeed.
It may be that the proximity of so many potential Christmas trees on our own land was just impossible to resist.
Of course, my husband looks enviously at them, but even he admits that some trees are just too big.
We did cut a tree on the property the first year we lived here – the perfect tall yet slender tree – but since then we’ve utilized one of West Newbury’s many tree farms.
However, there are two lovely firs that we have our eye on out by the mailbox. Every year, they get a bit closer to their holiday fate. It feels a bit cold-blooded.
The poor trees probably think we’re admiring them for their natural beauty, when, in fact, we’re eyeing them for their Christmas suitability.
They aren’t ready yet, at least by our standards, but they will be one day. So keep growing, young trees, and soon one of you will stand in the Archibald entryway – proud, regal and preposterously tall.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) wishes to thank her readers for their kind support over the year. To paraphrase Tiny Tim in “A Christmas Carol”: Bless you, everyone.
