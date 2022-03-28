For years, I have wished that Florida would break from the North American continent and float off into oblivion.
Or better yet, sink into the Atlantic never to be seen or obscene again.
It is known for sinkholes, so there is a chance. Also, an ice shelf reportedly “the size of Florida” will break from Antarctica before Tom Brady actually rejoins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If it can happen down under, why not up here? Even if not, the predicted 10-foot rise of oceans all around the globe might turn the whole state into Everglades.
Orlando’s neo-Nazis will need higher poles to fly their swastikas and Trump flags.
But more: If a man can pursue an unarmed boy, gun him down, and then win in a Florida court on the stupefying grounds that he was “standing” his ground, then let him stand in sinking ground and take Florida’s obscene mockery of language, logic, and law with him.
Good riddance to him! Good riddance to them! All of them! and the golf carts they rode in on!
My contempt for this insane asylum posing as a state began in the last two months of 2000 when its inability to print clear ballots and its unwillingness to recount them put a frat-boy in the White House.
Since then, the state has elected governors who put gag orders on any talk of erosion on its coasts and deny the right of local schools to determine their own health standards — and now curricula.
And let’s not forget the U.S. rep. from Miami-Dade who openly rigged the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination which led to a grifter in the White House.
Wasn’t always like this. In the 20th century, I was among the millions of college students who enjoyed spring breaks in Florida.
In retrospect, my youthful perception of that glorified swamp was warped. My trips were to Key West, as far off the mainland as you can get — the home of Ernest Hemingway whose books are now censored in Florida schools.
Others tell of hedonistic spring breaks in Fort Liquordale or the infantile fantasy of Disneyworld.
Those are but side-shows in the theatrical cesspool now governed by the aptly nicknamed “DeathSantis,” where aspiring Republicans pay homage to one of their disastrous ex-presidents at Mar-an-Ego.
If I was a Floridian, I’d sue Bonespur for defaming the color orange. Every day of my life begins with orange juice. A must have.
When I once ran out, I went to the supermarket after morning coffee to come right home and have OJ with a delayed breakfast. Not there! Shelves were overstocked with lemonade and “blended” fruit drinks, but OJ was nowhere to be found.
Tropicana, gone. Minute Maid, gone. Funny Farm’s Natural, going.
There were a few containers of that last one, but they were of those calcium- or thisium- or thatoride-added varieties that I never trust.
And don’t bother me with anything that says “free” or “diet.” “Fat free” means “taste free,” and “diet” is just another four-letter word for all you have to lose.
Only the undiluted, unenhanced, uninfused stuff for me. Give me “Plenty of Pulp,” or give me grapefruit juice!
None of that either. Those shelves were also empty, reminding me of the beginning of the pandemic when flour, mayonnaise, and, yes, toilet paper were hard to find.
Most blame this shortage on supposed supply chain problems, although I’m more inclined to think it a consequence of climate change.
Already mentioned Antarctica, but did you know that England now has olive orchards? Or that the bell tolls for the snows of Kilimanjaro?
Win some, lose some, some would say.
If wine production is rapidly moving from Spain, France, and California to Norway, Sweden, and Oregon, shouldn’t orange groves move from the Senile State up into the Garden State or the Nutmeg State?
Problem is, neither New Jersey nor Connecticut have the room, and even if they did, they ain’t ready.
Whichever, I hope they solve it soon, and until they do, I’d hate to see anything bad happen to Florida.
