If you are of parenting age, you probably recall mistakes you made as a child – didn’t we all?
Today, in our gun-addled culture, simple mistakes are proving increasingly fatal to youngsters. Praying for your young people isn’t enough. You have to do more with them while you’ve got them. It’s not enough to say, “When I was your age … .”
But what? Childhood is a time for trying out many, many things. I did. I got invited to sit with an engineer on a camel-back locomotive in a switching yard, travel across country on a train, and drive a pickup truck unsupervised at age 14. All without injurious consequences to myself or anyone else.
My schoolmates were not so fortunate. Some of my friends lost their youth from reckless driving (outside my bedroom window) or from suicide: one put his head in a gas oven, another ended his life with a shotgun, while another died from a ruptured appendix.
But these deaths did not impede many of us from reckoning with our own youth. We had to go places, try out things, experience different sights and odors.
Dangerous as some things were, they were not the all-pervasive hazards children face today. As parents (and grandparents), we live in fear as great or greater than during World War II. Many children, even today, are not so prone to fear; it’s the nature of growing up. How can we allow them to grow up with experiences they need to help them find their ways?
Childhood is a learning time, informed by emotional experiences. Where can a child today develop such experiences without being overwhelmed by mortal dangers? This is a new parenting challenge.
I have a neighbor who walked her children home from school (with friends and animals) until they learned how to do it safely themselves. Something so seemingly ordinary isn’t any longer.
Other people need to become involved. If you’re walking with a child or teenager and you see a stranger working in his yard, stop, talk, introduce yourself and your child. When you reach your home, talk with your child about the encounter, try to recall the names. Jot them down with descriptive words. Expand your youngster’s universe.
Get to know people by asking about what they like to do. Ask teachers what other things they like to do (or would like to do if they found the time). Growing up is learning the dimensions of people and things. We live in a web of interests.
My dad was a lawyer working for an insurance company. His job was to write bonds guaranteeing that companies would perform according to terms.
When we were going to visit my brother at a military academy, we took a local train to Hoboken and then boarded the Peter Stuyvesant, a twin paddle wheel steamship, to take us up the Hudson River to Newburgh.
In those years, the PS was in “Bristol” condition with gleaming steam engines and lovers’ initials preserved in the well-varnished rails.
When we left the ship in Newburgh, we went directly to a shoreside shipyard (which my dad bonded) where landing craft were being made for the U.S. Navy invasion fleets. We spent an hour watching welders and crane operators perform feats of skill.
Then, we left to see my brother being schooled for combat. (Although my brother was eventually drafted, it was as an M.D., drawn into medicine by his military school biology teacher.)
The best part of growing up is still the zigs and zags one needs to work through.
Parent Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
