Hatred is a dead end, ultimately for the one driven to hate. But along the way, hate gives license to destroy all the objects of one’s hatred: individuals and groups, institutions, even nations and the cultures they’ve created. Used as a learned strategy, hatred is cruel.
Anger is an emotional outpouring that drives individuals apart from one another, extending even to “dumb” animals. Angry people will find it hard to maintain relationships, but anger is distinct from hatred. I have had to contend with angry people who sometimes apologized to me for their outbursts.
You may not be able to calm an angry person, but while you’re attempting to do so, don’t take it as an affront. He may not be angry at you; maybe “he just got out of bed on the wrong side.”
I think most of us are capable of anger. Even Jesus expressed anger toward the merchants and money-changers in the temple.
Fear often underlies anger. Fear may help to prevent someone from causing injury to himself and others, as when a passenger in a speeding car shrieks at the driver.
However, fear has a nasty side when instilled in others to prevent them from developing creative relationships: e.g. “Don’t talk to those people, they’re ... .” What’s going to happen if you talk “to those people?” You might learn something useful.
In this election season, I’m reminded of my dismay in 1972 that after driving my young family six hours at night to visit grandparents, my mom spotted a McGovern-Shriver sticker on our VW bus.
She greeted us with,” You take that sticker off right now or you’re driving back to New England tonight!”
Oh, Mom, midnight was not a time to get on the road again. So, with Dad’s turpentine, I removed the offending sticker.
I was determined not to let politics get in the way of an important reunion. A replacement sticker returned to the bumper the following week.
These election years are going to test us all amid fear, anger and hate. My advice is don’t go there. But don’t hide from them, either. Try to see them for what they are. Now is a time to “straighten up and fly right,” as we learned in the depths of WWII, to declare yourself.
Former President Trump was taught by his father to push aside anyone he thought might stand in his way. We have witnessed this behavior throughout his ascendency.
He became an expert in destroying others’ sense of fair play, their pursuits and their careers to the detriment of us all.
Fortunately, there are legions of skilled individuals who refuse to be brought into Trump’s ethos, who find ways to continue their constructive practices to the benefit of everyone, both individuals and communities. Might you be among them?
Bob Brodsky lives in Rowley.
