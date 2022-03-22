The celebration of Women’s History Month continues with the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center inviting participation in their annual White Ribbon event, a week-long virtual campaign running from March 28 – April 1. All monies raised from the campaign provide vital funding for the Center’s Youth Empowerment Services, a critical prevention program in the mission to end domestic violence. One action of the White Ribbon campaign is the request to men and boys to take a pledge that when intentionally applied has the power to enact meaningful change.
This is the Massachusetts White Ribbon Pledge:
“From this day forward, I promise to be part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.”
Educating young people and fostering healthy dialogues about domestic, dating and intimate partner violence is a proven method in ending abuse. Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center is proud to celebrate 10 years of engaging over 10,000 students through its Youth Empowerment Services (YES), programs in area schools and community centers that are designed to empower and educate young people to break the cycle of domestic and gender-based violence.
This year’s $120K White Ribbon fundraising goal will enable the Center to continue providing quality, evidence-based and innovative programming to thousands more students. Unlike other programming, Youth Empowerment Services are funded solely through individual donations, private grant writing, events and yearlong sponsors. Current YES programs include Bystander Education, Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area, and Healthy Relationships. The Center will launch its resource and engagement-driven White Ribbon campaign virtually this year to provide safe and inclusive participation.
The White Ribbon Campaign, a global human rights initiative, was first formed by a group of men in London, Ontario, Canada in November 1991 as a response to the École Polytechnique massacre of female students by Marc Lépine in 1989. The initiative has grown to include 60 countries and five million participants.
Every single person has a role to play. Moving from pledge to enacting change often necessitates a reimagining of outdated concepts of masculinity and the belief in the powerful role men and boys can play in creating positive change — a change that is urgently needed. According to UN Women, an estimated 736 million women globally — almost one in three — have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life. The pandemic has only exacerbated these conditions. Emerging research shows that since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in both the number of calls to abuse hotlines and the intensity of the abuse itself. Further, just as the pandemic exposed systemic inequalities in every sector and dimension, communities of color reported higher rates of abuse.
On college campuses nation-wide, dating violence, physical and cyber stalking, and gender-based assault are serious problems and the risk is higher for women ages 18-22 than for non-college women in the same demographic, according to the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education (DHE). In response, the state DHE has taken a systemic approach to campus safety and violence prevention by enacting the 2021 Campus Sexual Assault Law — one of the first state laws of its kind specifically focused on identifying, preventing and responding to sexual violence.
The White Ribbon Campaign is a key part of the solution and creates a new dialogue, one that is led by men, to challenge and change the destructive behaviors that can lead to violence and abuse against women and girls. Honoring all women and girls by committing to learn and unlearn is a powerful act and one that is well within reach. By learning to recognize red flag warnings that can lead to dominance, control, verbal and cyber harassment and violence; by reaching for help when needed; and by interrupting and taking action, men and boys have the power to end the cycle of abuse and violence for good.
Please join the annual Jeanne Geiger White Ribbon campaign and support Youth Empowerment Programs working to end the culture of domestic and gender-based violence. Here’s how:
● Take the Massachusetts White Ribbon Pledge.
● Visit the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center website and sign up for emails or follow the Center on social media to watch the videos to learn more.
● Begin discussion in your home, workplace, sport or social group, and on social media on how men and boys play a front-line role in ending gender-based violence.
● Become an individual, group or corporate Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center Yearlong Sponsor.
● Commit to further action. Be a positive mentor, role model and ally in promoting healthy, safe masculinities and anti-racist behaviors.
Kathryn Nielsen, Ph.D. of Salisbury, is an academic administrator, educator and founder of 100 Women Who Care Boston North who serves as a committee member with the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.