What is it that keeps us going when all about is chaos?
Humor! The rocks and shoals of life involve endless peril, but they can be overcome by keeping a sense of humor to ease the way, to help us slip through to a more normal existence. Nothing endures!
All hardships end. What is required is the ability to smile and even laugh at the infirmity.
The statement, Time + Tragedy = Comedy, tells it like it is. Once what was deadly serious we can now laugh and wonder why we were so worried.
During WWII, Bill Mauldin’s “Willie and Joe” revealed humor in forced marches, inadequate supplies, incompetent officers and other extravagances of a soldier’s life. The cartoons of Walt Kelly (“Pogo”) and Jules Pfeiffer greased the skids under President LBJ during the Vietnam War and helped push him to his decision not to run for reelection.
Humor can be written about marriages, harping mother-in-laws, weather, politics, braggarts and youthful indiscretions. The brunt of jokes bear the indignities of life, but continue to live on because we know the day will be brighter tomorrow.
These remembrances came about through a rather strange, but uplifting news report in The New York Times on Dec. 10. The article featured a large outdoor billboard advertisement that read “Birds Aren’t Real.”
It was a real eye-catcher, with the header, “The Conspiracy that has Gen Z all Atwitter.” It is reported that within days of its origin, Instagram and TikTok racked up hundreds of thousands of followers and YouTube video went viral.
The “conspiracy” was a well-developed preposterous idea of Peter McIndoe, age 23.
He posted the message that birds weren’t real, but that they were really drone bird replicas installed by the U.S. government to spy on Americans. It was a parody with a purpose.
“In a post-truth world dominated by online conspiracy theories, young people have joined to thumb their nose and fight and poke fun at misinformation.”
Great stuff, I say! If QAnon has millions of adherents who believe that Hillary Clinton started a child porn ring in a Washington pizza parlor, then what is so crazy that birds aren’t real?
As Heitha Shipp, 23, from Pittsburgh said, “Most conspiracies that arise are fueled by hate and mistrust, but our movement is more about media literacy.”
It is fighting lunacy with lunacy, a favored statement.
McIndoe has been asked to collaborate with major media (ABC) to carry his message. It’s purpose is to hold up a mirror to America in the Internet Age. At long last, a reprieve for all the lies and misinformation we have endured since 2015.
Robert D. Campbell of Newburyport believes a sense of humor is necessary for life.
