Many of us New Englanders have a basement – the luckiest of us have a garage. But what’s in them? Can you find what you need when you need it?
I love organizing pretty much anything. With that said, March and April are my favorite time of year to organize garages and unfinished basements. Why may you ask – because I hate spiders. Yup. It’s as simple as that. I have sweet meat, they love to pinch me and resent them for it, so I steer clear of them.
If you don’t enjoy our six- or eight-legged friends or even our legless slithering ones, then now is your time to get down and dirty with your beast of a basement and or garage. The winter has not thawed our “friends” out yet. So we can mark ourselves “safe” from these gifts of Mother Nature, or in my case, tiny tyrants.
When it comes to organizing, vertical is victorious. Don’t spread out, spread up. The floor in any room is valuable real estate and walls are often underutilized.
When my husband and I were house shopping, we wanted to live in town so we could walk to shops and restaurants, but my husband was insistent on having a garage. He had had enough of shoveling out the car. In the end, we did find a home, with a garage – but not “in town” and he was right. Damn.
I love having a garage. The car stays cool in the summer, warm in the winter, the car and myself are sheltered from the elements, year round. So many New Englanders have this luxury but choose not to enjoy it.
According to way.com, the average garage is 22 feet by 22 feet or 484 square feet. In this town, a garage is an expensive storage unit and I see a lot of cars that have been evicted from their home only to face the door that won’t let it in because it has been blockaded by a graveyard of “stuff.”
When organizing a garage, it’s important to make sure the items in it are actually used and easy to access. For most people, a home is their largest expense and for many a garage is the family dumping ground. My rule of thumb is, if it is in the garage (basement or shed) and hasn’t been used in two years, it may be time for it to find a new home.
Open the garage doors and do a walkthrough of the space. If it hasn’t been used in years, pull it out and set it on the driveway, that’s Pile 1. If it belongs to someone else and you’re storing it for them, that’s Pile 2.
Take photos of each item and text or email them to whoever you’re storing it for and give them a date they need to pick it up by and stick to the date. If it is something for a project you’ve been meaning to tackle, that is Pile 3.
Tape a piece of paper to each item with the date you must have the project completed by – give yourself six months to get it done. If the project isn’t done by then, the project “stuff” needs to find a new home.
Remember vertical is your friend; bikes, shovels, tools, baskets can all be hung on the walls. Shelves can be hung or sit on the floor, preferably ones with doors – again to deter the spiders.
Who wants to wipe away webs every time they reach for something? I know, I’m a baby, but I’ll own it.
Please remember that your garage is valuable real estate that you’re paying for. If you genuinely want to use it as a graveyard where the land of misfit toys or “I’ll fix it later” items go to be forgotten, then this article is moot.
But if you’d love to use your garage so your car won’t be homeless anymore, then perhaps these articles will give the push you’ve needed.
Corrin Bomberger is the owner of Simple Organizing Solutions LLC. She lives in Newburyport.
