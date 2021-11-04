There’s an old saying about pizza, that, like a certain adult activity, even when it’s not that great, it’s still pretty good.
I’m not actually certain if this is really an old saying; I may have made it up. But I absolutely agree with myself about it.
Is there any food that is more important, more absolutely essential to humanity, than pizza? I contend there is not.
Long day at the office? Pizza is there for you. No time to make dinner because of kids’ sports practices? Pizza is there for you. Just been released from prison and have nothing in the pantry? Again, pizza is there for you and will not let you down.
(OK, that mackerel pizza Archie ordered in Scotland some years ago? That one let us all down. Just don’t get mackerel pizza and you’ll be fine).
Pizza understands. It doesn’t judge. It knows that you will reach out to it, time and again, on happy occasions and sad ones, after bad first dates and triumphant Little League wins. It is content to wait, knowing that even if you swear off it, even if you say you’re going to cut down, you will be back. Oh yes, you will be back.
Pizza has you right where it wants you. Resistance is futile.
The question of whether you should get pizza is merely rhetorical. The answer is always “yes.” But when it comes to ordering pizza, is there any debate more fraught, any questions more contentious, than which pizza should it be? What are you in the mood for?
Thin, tomatoey, very Italian? Greek style? Thick-crust? Because the question of what kind of pizza you are in the mood for is part of its sinuous allure —pizza knows that tastes vary and that each member of the household prefers a different kind.
Like a creature that has evolved to suit its particular surroundings, pizza assumes different configurations to suit different palates and moods.
It’s sneaky like that.
So what happens in our fam when it’s time to order pizza? Who gets the call? Here is a short and by no means complete list of local places that we choose among for that most vital of foods:
West Newbury Pizza Company: Somewhat Greek style, this pizza will never let you down. It is reliable, trustworthy and delicious. Grade – A.
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza, Newburyport: Thin crust, many tomatoes. Not overly cheesy. Archie’s favorite. Grade – A.
Pomodori, Newburyport, etc.: A newish contender in town and a fine choice. Nice ratio of cheese to tomato and a tasty crunchy crust. Grade – A.
Surfside Sub, Gloucester: Home of the mega slice. Lots of tomato and a charred crust. Bonus points, you can get a frappe to go with it. Grade – A.
Flatbread, Amesbury, Georgetown, Maui, etc.: A perennial favorite. Very thin crust, fire-baked. Unusual topping combinations. Organic as heck. Grade – A.
Delaney’s, Gloucester: An odd pizza with a thin, ultra-crispy crust and sharply flavored cheese. Delaney’s is a tiny place with zero charm but their pizza is one of my favorites. Grade – A.
What, A’s for all of them? Well, it’s like that time a few years ago when I sampled local ice cream and every one of them got an A. Grade inflation is a given when you’re rating pizza.
I told you resistance was futile.
Marilyn Archibald eats pizza (often) in West Newbury and Rockport/Gloucester. Argue about your favorite with her at archie4618@aol.com.
