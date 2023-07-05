Good health for the sake of itself is not what health is all about. That would be like a gorgeous house that you can’t live in – or a delicious meal that you can’t taste. Why bother?
Rather, good health is for the sake of getting busy enjoying everything else. Good health is for getting the benefit of all the sweet stuff that life has to offer. It is so that we have an easier time accessing a state of joy. And in my humble opinion, joy is the jackpot.
Health defined broadly is way more than strong muscles or glowing skin. It is more than bones that don’t break easily or blood sugar that is stable without meds.
Health is more than the absence of disease, health is finding fullness in the important areas of one’s life. Health is about balance so that one area of your life is not sucking you or other areas of your life dry. Health is about finding joy.
When one feels tired all the time, it is hard to find joy. When one has no sense of purpose, it is hard to find joy. When one lacks true connection with friends or family, it is hard to find joy. Health involves all of these factors and more.
When health coaching, I ask questions of clients that may seem outside the realm of “health.” It often surprises people when we dig into questions about what their home environment is like, physically and relationally.
Additionally, when I ask clients to track the conversations in their head by identifying the positive and supportive voices as well as the ones that like to diminish them and see how many times each show up in a day, I sometimes get a look of confusion.
Further, a sigh and a headshake often follows a conversation that delves into the topic of spirituality and if they have a relationship with a being they know loves and cares for them.
All three of these areas in addition to many others have all been well-researched and have been proven to have an immense impact on one’s physical, mental, and emotional health.
If good health means opening space up for more joy, then taking stock of the various (research-backed) elements of your life that contribute (or detract) from you health may be a meaningful exercise for you.
Have you ever asked yourself …
Do I eat whole and nutritious food 80% of the time?
Do I stop and breathe as a tool for mitigating stress, proactively and reactively?
Do I get seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night?
Do I move my body often each day?
Do I train to strengthen my muscles and heart?
Do I feel a sense of purpose in my life?
Do I find time to develop positive relationships with the people in my life?
Do I acknowledge and work through the trauma in my life to bring about healing?
Do I aim to learn things and new skills to keep challenging myself (and my brain)?
Do I have a spiritual practice that connects me to a source that loves and cares for me?
Do I get outside in nature and put the sun on my face a little each day?
Do I stop and feel gratitude each day?
How did you do?
Before you beat yourself up for having answers that you don’t want to shout from the mountaintops, just know that making one small improvement in one small area goes a long way.
Your body is a truly intelligent gift and when you do good things for it, it will use it to your advantage every time. Your body wants to be healthy if you give it half a chance.
And finally, the domino effect of initiating small positive changes to your health is overwhelmingly powerful and can create a pretty awesome cascading effect. Doing one good thing creates room and momentum for another good thing and so on and so on! Don’t underestimate the power in making just one small change. Give joy a try.
Meghan Kinsey is founder, owner and health coach at Motivate.® Barre•Cardio•Nutrition in Amesbury, Rowley and via Zoom. She is a resident of Newburyport and has raised her three sons here for the past 20-plus years.
